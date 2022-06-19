Granby police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in hit-and-run with cyclist

Granby police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that “seriously injured” a cyclist on Batchelor Street early Saturday morning, officials said.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m., according to a statement from Granby police that was posted to Facebook on Sunday. A photograph posted by police appears to show a dark pickup truck with an extended cab “that may have been in the area at the time,” police said.