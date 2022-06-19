fb-pixel Skip to main content

Granby police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in hit-and-run with cyclist

By Deanna Schwartz Globe Correspondent,Updated June 19, 2022, 31 minutes ago

Granby police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that “seriously injured” a cyclist on Batchelor Street early Saturday morning, officials said.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m., according to a statement from Granby police that was posted to Facebook on Sunday. A photograph posted by police appears to show a dark pickup truck with an extended cab “that may have been in the area at the time,” police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222.

