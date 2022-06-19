Holiday weekend air travel plagued by more cancellations, delays at Logan Sunday

So far this holiday weekend — when Father’s Day and Juneteenth were being celebrated — more than 4,400 flights were canceled across the country, and nearly 24,000 were delayed, the site reported.

There were 56 cancelled flights and 54 delays reported as of 11 a.m. at the airport, according to travel website Flightaware.com.

Another holiday weekend experienced air travel woes at Logan International Airport, where more cancellations and delays were reported Sunday.

Travelers nationwide have been plagued by flight cancellations and delays for weeks as the airline industry faces a labor shortage and has experienced problems due to recent bad weather.

Thousands of flights were canceled over the Memorial Day weekend, and federal leaders have called on the airline industry to take steps to help avoid the problems during the July 4 weekend and for the rest of the summer.

Summertime travel is expected to increase as many people take trips for the first time since the pandemic began, and regulators ease remaining restrictions, such as a requirement that international travelers take COVID-19 tests before boarding flights.

At Logan, travelers have grappled with hundreds of delays and dozens of cancellations in the past few days.

On Saturday, more than 230 delays were reported at Logan, plus 57 canceled flights, according to Flightaware.com. A day earlier, more than 550 delayed flights and 125 cancellations were reported at the airport.

On Thursday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at Logan due to stormy weather along the East Coast. More than 150 flights were canceled, and hundreds more were delayed, according to Flightaware.

