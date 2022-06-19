fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man dies after shooting in Manchester, N.H. with police involved

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 19, 2022, 1 hour ago

A man died after he was shot early Sunday morning during an incident in which police were involved in Manchester, N.H., according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The man suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, Formella’s office said in a statement.

Officers from the Manchester Police Department and New Hampshire State Police were present during the shooting, according to the statement.

No officers were injured, the statement said, and there is no threat to the public.

Manchester police and the New Hampshire State Police referred all questions to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.



Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video