Man dies after shooting in Manchester, N.H. with police involved

A man died after he was shot early Sunday morning during an incident in which police were involved in Manchester, N.H., according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
The man suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, Formella’s office said in a statement.
Officers from the Manchester Police Department and New Hampshire State Police were present during the shooting, according to the statement.
No officers were injured, the statement said, and there is no threat to the public.
Manchester police and the New Hampshire State Police referred all questions to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
No further information was immediately available.
