Man found dead Friday in Webster shopping center identified by district attorney

By Ramsey Khalifeh Globe Correspondent,Updated June 19, 2022, 1 hour ago

A man whose body was found in a shopping center in Webster Friday was identified Sunday morning by the Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.

The man, 39-year-old Joseph Bottis, was found dead in Webster Commons Plaza on East Main Street Friday morning, according to authorities.

The medical examiner’s office was to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, Early said at the scene Friday.

State Police and Webster police are investigating the death. No further information was given on Sunday.

Webster police are urging people with any information on the incident to call 508-943-1212.

