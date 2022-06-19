One seriously injured in Mattapan stabbing

A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a reported stabbing in Mattapan on Sunday, police said.
Officers responded to the area of 35 Colorado St. about 2:35 p.m. for a report of a stabbing and found a victim suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital, he said.
An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, McNulty said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.