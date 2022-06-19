fb-pixel Skip to main content

One seriously injured in Mattapan stabbing

Updated June 19, 2022, 1 hour ago
Boston police responded to Colorado Street in Mattapan for a reported stabbing on Sunday. A victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a reported stabbing in Mattapan on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 35 Colorado St. about 2:35 p.m. for a report of a stabbing and found a victim suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital, he said.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, McNulty said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

