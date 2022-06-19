The Pride I Carry With Me: Thu Nguyen

In January, Nguyen took their at-large seat with a passion to build community and cultivate a culture of advocacy and justice.

Thu Nguyen made history when they became the first openly nonbinary person to hold office in Massachusetts.

“Growing up in Worcester inspires me,” Nguyen says, “because I believe in a political reimagination of my city and our nation. I see it in the people here.”

My life is a beautiful resistance because despite war and an oppressive society, I am loved by many and commit my existence to justice and collective liberation. It is such a privilege to be human and live out a task so sacred.

The AAPI history I carry with me is complex and not a monolith holding endless stories of migration, brilliance, alchemy, and a desire to build a better life and world. It is also incomplete full of unknowns reclaimed and more importantly, alive and breathing with AAPI folks continuing to make history every day.

What does it mean to have pride?

Having pride is honoring your roots and lineage, to understand that you are part of something greater and a deep knowing of your worth. It’s also about intersectionality, of who you are and choose to be. Understanding what was given to you and what you want to do with it. Pride for me is the recognition of self- being in your power to create your own being and co-creating our world.

How has growing up in Worcester inspired you to help shape the city’s future?

I love Worcester and the community here. Growing up in a diverse and under resourced neighborhood made me learn a lot about collective care and the challenges of our society. Also learning that there’s heartaches and structures built to tear us down and leave us on the ground and on the flip side there’s people — people who will fight to survive and pass on something more loving and caring to those around them. People who will fight systems and courts, teachers and administrators, authority and government to build community power and not settle for what we are handed.

