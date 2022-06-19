This week, expect warmer weather with low humidity

This unusually cool weather is courtesy of an upper level system pushing across New England. As this weather phenomenon moves up towards Canada, the rain will come to an end likely around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. Sunday morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. If you have a barbecue planned, you shouldn’t have any issues with rain, but conditions will be cool and sunshine is going to be limited. The best chance for clearing will take place in the few hours before sunset, mainly west of the coastline.

As I’m writing this it’s 26 degrees and snowing on Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the ground is frozen and they’ve had over an inch of accumulation, a somewhat unusual happening even up there. Of course here at the lower levels of New England it’s a wet and cool morning but the rain will be shifting east with time. You probably don’t remember, but a year ago it was a whopping 91 degrees for Juneteenth — what a difference.

Clear skies are forecast west of Route 495 Sunday evening with a low percentage of cloud cover there, but clouds linger along the coast. weatherBELL

I’m rather excited about Monday morning’s forecast. Since we will have had this cool damp weather and it’s going to be sunny, everything should be looking amazing. Temperatures will be comfortably cool so grab a jacket if you’re out for an early-morning walk. This will also be a good time to do some weeding in the garden with the soil having been loosened up a little bit from the rain.

Advertisement

Temperatures on Monday will be back into the 70s, more typical for second half of June. Monday also marks the final day of astronomical spring. A few minutes after sunrise on Tuesday at 5:13 a.m. the summer solstice arrives. This is the point at which the sun appears at its most northern point, and it’s also the time of the year when the sun is at its absolute peak strength. With beautiful weather and many kids out of school you may head to the beach so be sure to use that sunscreen frequently.

Advertisement

The summer solstice will occur at 5:13 am EDT Tuesday June 21st. TimeandDate.com

There’s been a lack of extended humidity so far this spring and that looks to continue into the upcoming work week. Even though temperatures will get quite warm, dew points will remain low and this helps to keep the nights relatively comfortable and good for sleeping.

Dew points are forecast to be in the comfortable 40s on Wednesday afternoon this week. WeatherBELL

Conditions may turn more humid and a bit unsettled as we approach the final days of June but this forecast is so far in the future that confidence is low for now.