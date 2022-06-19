fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people found dead at home in Auburn, Maine

By Gia Orsino Globe Correspondent,Updated June 19, 2022, 40 minutes ago

Maine authorities are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Auburn on Sunday morning, officials said.

Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South are assisting the Auburn Police Department in investigating two deaths at a residence on Fourth Street, according to an e-mail from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The identities of the deceased were not released Sunday pending notification of their families, officials said.

There is no threat to the public, officials said, and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was available Sunday night.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video