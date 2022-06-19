Two people found dead at home in Auburn, Maine

Maine authorities are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Auburn on Sunday morning, officials said.
Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South are assisting the Auburn Police Department in investigating two deaths at a residence on Fourth Street, according to an e-mail from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
The identities of the deceased were not released Sunday pending notification of their families, officials said.
There is no threat to the public, officials said, and the investigation is ongoing.
No further information was available Sunday night.