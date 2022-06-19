fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman faces OUI charge after allegedly crashing into State Police cruiser in Yarmouth

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 19, 2022, 7 minutes ago

A woman faces a charge of driving under the influence after she allegedly crashed into the back of a State Police cruiser on Route 6 in Yarmouth Sunday morning, according to State Police.

The woman, who was not identified, was driving eastbound when she allegedly crashed into the State Police cruiser, which was stationary in the breakdown lane at 1:48 a.m., State Police said in an e-mail.

The trooper was inside the cruiser with his seat belt on. according to State Police.

Both the trooper and the woman were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said.

The trooper was treated and discharged, and the woman was held for observation.

Advertisement

Investigators determined the woman was driving under the influence and she will be summonsed to court, State Police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video