Dodgers place Mookie Betts on the injured list with a cracked rib

“It’s sore but it is what it is,” Betts said Sunday before the Dodgers faced the Cleveland Guardians. “I thought it was a little bruise or something and played through it. It got worse over the next couple days and now we’re sitting here.”

The Dodgers star outfielder is sidelined due to a cracked right rib. It his his third stint on the IL the past two seasons.

Betts was injured during the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels when he collided with Cody Bellinger in the outfield on a fly ball. Betts played the rest of that game but was scratched from the lineup on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement

“With the crowd and both of us yelling I didn’t hear him [call me off],” Betts said about the play. “You don’t want to take your eye off the ball,. It shouldn’t have happened, but it was one of those plays where we both could have caught it. It would have been worse if no one caught it and it dropped.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Manager Dave Roberts called the collision unfortunate and also agreed that it shouldn’t have happened.

Betts said he didn’t think he further aggravated the injury when he made a leaping dive on a line drive by Shohei Ohtani in the ninth inning to try and preserve Tyler Anderson’s no-hitter. Betts wasn’t able to get to it in time and it resulted in a double.

The 2018 AL MVP and Dodgers’ leadoff hitter is tied for third in the majors with 53 runs scored and has 17 home runs, which is tied for fourth in the NL. Los Angeles is 29-7 when he scores a run.

Betts missed 22 games last season due to right hip inflammation. He will not do any baseball activities for a week before beginning to work his way back.

Advertisement

Blue Jays rally to snap Yankees win streak

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. launched his fifth career grand slam, Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and the Blue Jays rallied to stop the Yankees’ nine-game winning streak with a 10-9 victory in Toronto.

Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez each hit home runs for the Yankees, who led 8-3 in the sixth inning. New York lost for just the second time in 18 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 17th home run and George Springer also connected for the Blue Jays.

Toronto got all of its runs on homers and became the first Yankees opponent to score in double digits this season. New York leads the majors with a 49-17 record.

Yankees relievers Miguel Castro and Wandy Peralta (1-1) couldn’t protect the five-run lead.

Jack Suwinski (3 HRs) powers Pirates’ walkoff win

In Pittsburgh, Jack Suwinski hit his third homer of the game in the ninth inning, giving the Pirates a 4-3, walkoff victory over the Giants to avoid a three-game sweep.

The rookie drove a slider from side-arming Tyler Rogers (0-3) to right for his second game-ending home run of the season after connecting for one June 4 against the Diamondbacks.

“I was just like, ‘No way, man. No way that’s going,’” Suwinski said. “That guy is hard to hit off of. Coming from that low under there, it’s not an easy at bat.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton spoke with Suwinski in the bottom of the eighth, asking if he was ready to go deep a third time. Shelton said he was told, “No.”

Advertisement

“I was not trying to think about that,” Suwinski said. “You start trying to do too much and then you just blow it or whatever. I was just trying to not think about that and just focus on what the pitcher had.”

Suwinski is the second Pirates rookie to hit three homers in a game, joining Andrew McCutchen (Aug. 1, 2009). Josh Bell was the last player to hit three in a game for Pittsburgh on July 1, 2019.

The 23-year-old Suwinski took a sinker from starter Alex Cobb deep for a solo shot in the fourth before doing the same to Sam Long for a 3-2 lead in the sixth. He has 11 home runs in 47 games this season, tied with Bryan Reynolds for the team lead.

Grossman powers Tigers past Rangers

Robbie Grossman homered and drove in four runs as the Tigers beat the Rangers, 7-3, in to split the four-game series in Detroit. The Tigers and their league-worst offense scored five or more runs in consecutive games for the first time this season. Detroit had lost six straight before winning 14-7 Saturday . . . Anthony Santander homered and pointed to his dad sitting in front of the press box as the Orioles beat the Rays, 2-1, in Baltimore. Santander’s solo home run on Father’s Day helped Baltimore win back-to-back series against Tampa Bay for the first time since 2017. Orioles starter Jordan Lyles was scratched Sunday morning because of a stomach virus. As a result, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was forced into a bullpen game and started Austin Voth, who was claimed off waivers from the Washington Nationals on June 7. Voth, making his first start of the season and 23rd of his five-year career, threw 2⅔ scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Advertisement

Braves salvage series finale

Ian Anderson pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Matt Olson hit three doubles and the Braves beat the Cubs, 6-0, salvaging the finale of their weekend series in Chicago. Travis d’Arnaud and Michael Harris II homered for the defending World Series champion Braves, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season after arriving Wrigley Field with a 14-game win streak / . . Victor Caratini and Hunter Renfroe hit two-run homers as the Brewers beat the Reds, 6-3, for their fourth straight win. The Brewers swept the three-game series and have won seven of their last nine . . . In New York, Jerar Encarnación made a spectacular major league debut with a go-ahead, seventh-inning grand slam for his first hit and also threw out a runner at third base from right field, lifting the Marlins over the Mets, 6-2. A 24-year-old who started with the Marlins in the Dominican Summer League in 2016, Encarnación became the first player since at least 1901 with a grand slam and an outfield assist in his debut. He also stole a base in the ninth inning . . . Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and the host Nationals beat the Phillies, 9-3, to avoid a five-game sweep. Washington ended an eight-game skid and snapped Philadelphia’s seven-game road winning streak. Nationals starter Jackson Tetreault (1-1) earned his first major league victory in his second appearance. The 26-year-old righthander gave up three unearned runs over seven innings, with two walks, six hits and two strikeouts . . . Padres star Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble at first base trying to beat out a grounder against Colorado. Machado exited the game and the Padres said X-rays were negative. Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, stretched his left leg toward the base as the throw arrived from pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning. Machado’s cleat appeared to slip across the top of the bag and he fell to the ground, his left leg buckling beneath him.

Advertisement



