Game 67: Cardinals at Red Sox lineups and notes

Nick Pivetta, looking like a new man since mid-May, will take the ball for the rubber match. The righthander is coming off another strong start, having allowed one run on three hits in eight innings of work to beat Oakland on Tuesday.

Despite an 11-2 shellacking at the hands of the Cardinals on Saturday night, the Red Sox can still take the weekend series with a win on Sunday afternoon.

After spending all of April and May coming out of the bullpen, rookie Andre Pallante has moved into a starter role for St. Louis and will be on the mound Sunday. Pallante only allowed one run over 9 ⅓ innings across the first two starts of his career.

The Red Sox will celebrate Juneteenth in a pregame ceremony on Sunday, which will include Springfield native and recording artist Michelle Brooks-Thompson singing Lift Every Voice and Sing, a song that celebrates freedom and African-American heritage. The award-winning singer will also perform the national anthem before the game.

Lineups

CARDINALS (38-29): Edman SS, Donovan 2B, Goldschmidt 1B, Arenado 3B, O’Neill LF, Carlson RF, Pujols DH, Bader CF, Herrera C

Pitching: RHP Andre Pallante (2-1, 1.46 ERA)

RED SOX (35-31): Refsnyder RF, Devers 3B, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Story 2B, Vázquez C, Bradley CF, Dalbec 1B

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-5, 3.50 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Cardinals vs. Pivetta: Arenado 3-5, Bader 0-5, Goldschmidt 3-6

Red Sox vs. Pallante: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: The Red Sox allowed 11 runs on Saturday, as many as they’d surrendered in the previous five games combined.

Notes: Pivetta is 6-1 with a 1.83 ERA over his last eight starts. Pivetta also has provided length in his starts, working at least seven innings in four of his last seven outings. The righthander has a 1-1 record with a 4.63 ERA in four career starts against St. Louis ... Nolan Arenado has belted a homer in back-to-back games to begin this series ... Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to 11 games ... The Sox had just five hits — all singles — on Saturday, breaking a four-game streak of 10-plus hits for the club.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.