Here’s who won the state championships in spring high school sports

As the spring high school sports season wins down and MIAA hardware is handed out, here is a division-by-division rundown of all the results:

Taunton 2, Franklin 1

Read more: With one swing Ryan MacDougall turns Taunton baseball into a state champion again

Ryan MacDougall (34) celebrates with teammates after his home run, which was the deciding run in Taunton's state championship victory. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Division 2

Milton 4, King Philip 2

Read more: No denying Milton baseball in its drive for Division 2 title, a first for the program

The Milton baseball team and their faithful soaked in the program's first state baseball title Saturday night at Hanover Park in Worcester. ETHAN FULLER

Division 3

Austin Prep 2, Newburyport 1

Read more: Jack Iannibelli, Brendan Walsh help Austin Prep baseball put perfect finish on things with a Division 3 state championship

Austin Prep celebrates its win over Newburyport, capping a 25-0 season. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Division 4

Manchester Essex 2, Seekonk 0

Read more: Manchester Essex blanks Seekonk behind Vaughn O’Leary’s shutout

Manchester Essex pitcher Vaughn O’Leary holds the trophy as the Hornets celebrate the Division 4 championship. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 5

Mt. Greylock 3, Hopedale 1

Read more: No hits, no problem for Mt. Greylock in Division 5

Softball

Division 1

Taunton 5, Peabody 3

Read more: Road to a Division 1 repeat for Taunton girls’ softball starts and finishes with Liv Mendonca

Taunton catcher Kaysie Demoura and pitcher Liv Mendonca danced around the diamond at Sortino Field in Amherst after the Tigers repeated as Division 1 champions with a 5-3 victory over Peabody Friday. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Division 2

Westfield 3, Tewksbury 1

Read more: Freshman Shea Hurley hurls Westfield to the title

Westfield celebrates after beating Tewksbury at Elaine Sortino softball field in Amherst. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Division 3

Greater New Bedford 8, Middleborough 5

Read more: Greater New Bedford softball gets in the swing for Division 3 state title

Greater New Bedford celebrated the program's second-ever state championship after beating Middleborough in Amherst. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Division 4

Amesbury 1, Case 0

Read more: Liv DeLong’s three-hit shutout fires Amesbury to a state title

Amesbury's Liv DeLong was untouchable again. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Boys’ tennis

Division 1

Acton-Boxborough 3, Brookline 2

Read more: The streak is over: Acton-Boxborough ends Brookline’s 82-match run, wins Division 1 state championship

Division 2

Concord-Carlisle 3, Westborough 2

Read more.

To cap his first season at Concord-Carlisle, Lucas Bikkesbakker clinched the program’s third consecutive state title on Saturday at MIT. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Division 3

Wayland 3, Bedford 2

Read more.

Division 4

Weston 5, Lynnfield 0

Read more.

Girls’ tennis

Division 1

Lexington 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2

Read more: Lexington girls perhaps surprise even themselves with Division 1 tennis state title

Division 2

Masconomet 3, Westborough 2

Read more.

The Newburyport girls secured the Division 3 championship with a 3-2 win over Austin Prep. Kat Cornetta

Division 3

Newburyport 3, Austin Prep 2

Read more.

Division 4

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Wareham 1

Read more.

Needham put it all together one last time to celebrate a perfect season and another Division 1 state championship. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Boys’ volleyball

Division 1

Needham 3, St. John’s Prep 0

Read more: With one last sweep, Needham boys’ volleyball finishes another perfect season with Division 1 state championship

Division 2

Westfield 3, North Quincy 0

Read more.

