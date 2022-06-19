Here’s who won the state championships in spring high school sports

As the spring high school sports season wins down and MIAA hardware is handed out, here is a division-by-division rundown of all the results:
Baseball
Division 1
Taunton 2, Franklin 1
Read more: With one swing Ryan MacDougall turns Taunton baseball into a state champion again
Division 2
Milton 4, King Philip 2
Read more: No denying Milton baseball in its drive for Division 2 title, a first for the program
Division 3
Austin Prep 2, Newburyport 1
Read more: Jack Iannibelli, Brendan Walsh help Austin Prep baseball put perfect finish on things with a Division 3 state championship
Division 4
Manchester Essex 2, Seekonk 0
Advertisement
Read more: Manchester Essex blanks Seekonk behind Vaughn O’Leary’s shutout
Division 5
Mt. Greylock 3, Hopedale 1
Read more: No hits, no problem for Mt. Greylock in Division 5
Softball
Division 1
Taunton 5, Peabody 3
Read more: Road to a Division 1 repeat for Taunton girls’ softball starts and finishes with Liv Mendonca
Division 2
Westfield 3, Tewksbury 1
Read more: Freshman Shea Hurley hurls Westfield to the title
Division 3
Greater New Bedford 8, Middleborough 5
Read more: Greater New Bedford softball gets in the swing for Division 3 state title
Division 4
Amesbury 1, Case 0
Read more: Liv DeLong’s three-hit shutout fires Amesbury to a state title
Boys’ tennis
Division 1
Acton-Boxborough 3, Brookline 2
Read more: The streak is over: Acton-Boxborough ends Brookline’s 82-match run, wins Division 1 state championship
Division 2
Concord-Carlisle 3, Westborough 2
Division 3
Wayland 3, Bedford 2
Division 4
Weston 5, Lynnfield 0
Girls’ tennis
Division 1
Lexington 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2
Read more: Lexington girls perhaps surprise even themselves with Division 1 tennis state title
Division 2
Masconomet 3, Westborough 2
Division 3
Newburyport 3, Austin Prep 2
Division 4
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Wareham 1
Advertisement
Boys’ volleyball
Division 1
Needham 3, St. John’s Prep 0
Read more: With one last sweep, Needham boys’ volleyball finishes another perfect season with Division 1 state championship
Division 2
Westfield 3, North Quincy 0
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.