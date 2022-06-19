Matt Fitzpatrick’s brother flew home because he thought Fitzpatrick couldn’t win the US Open

“He was six back, five back of the lead,” Alex said, “And when I landed he was tied.”

Alex, 23, just graduated from Wake Forest, and still lives in Winston-Salem, N.C. He’s a professional golfer like his brother — in fact, he just turned pro last month.

BROOKLINE — Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt Fitzpatrick’s brother, left town on Saturday because he thought there was no chance the 28-year-old Englishman would win the US Open at The Country Club.

Alex said he texted his manager to get him on the next flight to Boston.

“If he wins, I can’t miss it,” Alex told him.

Advertisement

He landed in Charlotte, drove an hour-and-a-half home, then woke up at 5 a.m. Sunday to make the same drive back to the airport. He went straight from Logan to Brookline.

“I couldn’t be happier I spent that money to come back,” he said.

Alex said the only better feeling would be if he won, “but this is as close as it gets.”

“My whole family is here, family and friends, the Fultons, who we are staying with, which is also family,” he said. “... My brother said at the start of the week it felt a bit like a home game, we’re lucky to have familiar faces and just to experience this with them is phenomenal.”

Fitzpatrick became just the second male golfer to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course when he edged out Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler to finish 6-under.

It’s Fitzpatrick’s first major win.

Read more about the US Open





Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.