MBCA Sophomore and Junior All-Star games postponed to Monday in Malden

The Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association (MBCA) will be hosting two All-Star Games Monday for a number of the region’s underclassmen in a doubleheader format in Malden. They were postponed from Sunday to Monday because of inclement weather.
The 10th MBCA Junior Select State All-Star Game (2023s) will be played at 10 a.m. at Rotondi Field/Howard Park, 220 Maplewood St., Malden, MA. The fourth MBCA Sophomore Select All-Star Game (2024s) will follow at 1:15.
The games are hosted by the MBCA under the direction of Steve Freker (Malden HS), John O’Brien (Lynnfield HS) and Steve Healy (Boston College HS).
There will be a $5 general admission and spectators are encouraged to bring portable chairs in anticipation of a large crowd. There is plenty of free parking in lots adjacent to the playing field, which is located behind Malden Catholic HS.
MBCA JUNIOR SELECT ALL-STARS
TEAM 1: P-Gavin Donohue (BC High), Braydon Gray (Chelmsford), Charlie Forrest (Newburyport), Dom Gabardi (Austin Prep), Kellan Heney (Governor’s Academy), Brandon McMahon (Malden); C-Ian Laforest (Waltham), Andrew Johnson (Triton Regional), John Nowicki (St. Mary’s); OF-Alex Gentile (Lynnfield), Michael Popp (Revere), Michael Sullivan (Tewksbury); Joe Ayala (Haverhill); INF-Costa Beechin (Bishop Fenwick), Ronan Donohue (BC High), Jake Harring (Amesbury), Nathan Kearney (Central Catholic), Brady Warren (Lynn Classical); Coach — Paul Williams (Newton South)
TEAM 2: P-Henry Bruun (Fitchburg), Jaden Lovell (East Bridgewater), Ryan Luddy (Avon), Ryan Maiorano (Bellingham), Josh Mayo (Westfield); C- Mikey DiCarlo (Hudson), Colin Lake (North Middlesex), Matt Visbeek (Northbridge); OF-Shane Keough (Marblehead), Derek Maceda (No. Attleboro), Owen McCarron (Holliston); INF-Michael Archambault (North Middlesex), Leo Colena (Sutton), Rob Ianetta (Watertown), John Poli (Medford), Chris Walsh (Duxbury); Coach — Jamie Walsh (Braintree)
MBCA SOPHOMORE SELECT ALL-STARS
TEAM EBBETT: Nik Bonica (Westford), Eric Bridges (St. Mary’s), Matthew Cooke (Tewksbury), Carter Lucido (Georgetown), Michael Moroney (Danvers), David Tracy (Lynnfield); C-Joey D’Orazio (Medford)l Armani LoRusso (Brockton); OF- Ian Kelly (Oliver Ames), Ezekiel Noelsaint (Malden), Jack Sullivan (Newburyport); INF-Ryan Coggswell (Malden), Thomas Fabbo (Austin Prep), Almani Medina (Lynn Classical),, Jake Simpson (Malden), Jake Zawatzky (Austin Prep) COACH- Phil Cook (Malden), Shawn Nice (Malden Catholic)
TEAM LOMBARD: P-J.J. Blanchard (Framingham), Aidan Donovan (Amesbury), Tristan Meech (Douglas), Drew Scialdone (Amesbury), Jake Shoenburg (Holliston); C-Justin Ethier (Nashoba Regional), Gus O’Gara (Billerica); OF-Albert Ascenio (Fitchburg), Zac Tevebaug (Northbridge); INF- Cole Behane (Boston College High), Jake Kelleher (Haverhill), Kyle Lewis (North Middlesex), Mason Livesey (North Middlesex), Ryan Nolan (Bellingham), Corey Magill (Blackstone Valley Tech), Christian Oliviera (Governor’s), Sean O’Rourke (Braintree)
