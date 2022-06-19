MBCA Sophomore and Junior All-Star games postponed to Monday in Malden

The Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association (MBCA) will be hosting two All-Star Games Monday for a number of the region’s underclassmen in a doubleheader format in Malden. They were postponed from Sunday to Monday because of inclement weather.

The 10th MBCA Junior Select State All-Star Game (2023s) will be played at 10 a.m. at Rotondi Field/Howard Park, 220 Maplewood St., Malden, MA. The fourth MBCA Sophomore Select All-Star Game (2024s) will follow at 1:15.

The games are hosted by the MBCA under the direction of Steve Freker (Malden HS), John O’Brien (Lynnfield HS) and Steve Healy (Boston College HS).