New England Free Jacks fall short in Major League Rugby Eastern Conference title game

The top seed New England Free Jacks lost to Rugby New York, 24-16, in Major League Rugby’s Eastern Conference championship game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy on Sunday.
The Free Jacks, who led the league in points and won a league-record 13 games on the season, took a 13-10 lead into the second half but couldn’t hold on.
Beaudein Waaka, who broke through a pair of defenders to score the first try and give New England a 5-0 lead in the third minute, scored all of the Free Jacks’ points.
Waaka kicked a 3-point penalty conversion for a 16-10 lead in the 48th minute before New York took over, with Sam Windsor giving his team a 17-16 lead with a hard kick from the corner in the 69th.
“Really disappointing loss for the whole team,” said New England coach Scott Mathie. “Any time that you lose to a close rival in a championship match it’s hard to take and at the end of the day it shows that experience counts a lot in this league with New York having been to two of these games in the past and lost two before this opportunity.
“This is our first foray into playoff rugby, and I think our young players will learn from this moment.”