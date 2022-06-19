New England Free Jacks fall short in Major League Rugby Eastern Conference title game

The top seed New England Free Jacks lost to Rugby New York, 24-16, in Major League Rugby’s Eastern Conference championship game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy on Sunday.

The Free Jacks, who led the league in points and won a league-record 13 games on the season, took a 13-10 lead into the second half but couldn’t hold on.

Beaudein Waaka, who broke through a pair of defenders to score the first try and give New England a 5-0 lead in the third minute, scored all of the Free Jacks’ points.