Nick Pivetta deals again as Red Sox break it open in the eighth to take series from Cardinals

The Sox passed. A 6-4 victory on Sunday gave them two of three in the series. They have won five of their last seven overall.

The classy Cardinals, one of the best teams in the National League, were a test of how valid that surge was.

Before the St. Louis Cardinals came to town, the Red Sox had gone a month without playing a team with a winning record. They took advantage of the schedule to right what had been a wayward season.

Nick Pivetta scowled and stormed his way to seven strong innings allowing one run on four hits and striking out 10.

Pivetta, much like his team, started slow and has come on. He was 0-4 with a 7.84 earned run average through five starts but is 7-1, 1.77 in nine starts since.

He struck out the last four batters he faced and came off the mound roaring after throwing 108 pitches. Pivetta has given the Sox at least six innings in eight of his last nine starts.

Trevor Story, who welcomed his first child in March, celebrated Father Day’s with a solo home run in the second inning off St. Louis starter Andre Pallante.

The Cardinals tied the game with a run in the fourth inning.

But Jackie Bradley Jr., whose third child came earlier this month, had a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning. Rob Refsynder did the same in the seventh. That scored Christian Vazquez, who led off with a double off Genesis Cabrera.

John Schreiber struck out the side in the eighth, blowing through Brendan Donovan, Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado in 14 pitches. He has allowed two earned runs over 20 2/3 innings this season and struck out 24.

Vazquez belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning. Alex Verdugo (single) and Story (walk) scored ahead of him.

Tyler Danish started the bottom of the ninth and was an out away from ending the game when pinch hitter Juan Yepez crushed a three-run homer over the wall.

That forced closer Tanner Houck into the game. Tommy Edman reached on a single and took second on a throwing error by Rafael Devers.

That brought the tying run to the plate. But Houck struck out Donovan to end it.





