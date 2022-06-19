Revolution rally past Minnesota United FC, push unbeaten streak to eight

FOXBOROUGH — Protecting the lead should not be as difficult as the Revolution have made it this season. But they showed themselves capable of keeping the advantage in taking a 2-1 win over Minnesota United before a crowd of 21,289 Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Going into the match, the Revolution had surrendered leads in six out of 10 games and had scored first 11 times. This time, the Revolution (6-5-5, 23 points) fell behind on an Emanuel Reynoso penalty kick, then rallied on second-half goals by Dylan Borrero and Gustavo Bou to improve their unbeaten streak to eight games (4-0-4).

Reynoso earned a penalty after going down when Andrew Farrell missed with a slide tackle, referee Ismir Pekmic issuing a caution. Reynoso sent a low penalty kick into the left side of the net as Djordje Petrovic dove the opposite way in the 37th minute. Two minutes later, Petrovic deflected a Luis Amarilla shot off the inside of the right post.