United States wins three golds at world swimming championships

Torri Huske , Caeleb Dressel , and Alex Walsh won for the United States on the second day of racing at the world swimming championships on Sunday at Budapest. Only Nicolò Martinenghi prevented an American clean sweep as the 22-year-old claimed Italy’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke. “My first medal, a gold medal in my first final at the world championship is something special,” said Martinenghi, who also set a national record. The 19-year-old Huske improved on her American record in the women’s 100-meter butterfly, clocking 55.64 seconds to finish ahead of French swimmer Marie Wattel and China’s Zhang Yufei . “It’s kind of surreal. I feel like I haven’t really processed it yet,” said Huske, who was 0.29 seconds under the world-record pace at the 50-meter mark. “I’m just happy I went a best time more than the place. At the end of the day, I just want to see that I’m improving myself.” Wattel’s 56.14 is a French record. Dressel was a half-second off the world record as he took gold in the men’s 50-meter butterfly in 22.57, ahead of Brazilian Nicholas Santos and American teammate Michael Andrew . Walsh, 20, clocked 2:07.13 in the women’s 200-meter medley, the fifth-fastest time ever, finishing 1.44 seconds ahead of Australia’s Kaylee McKeown , and 1.78 ahead of 16-year-old teammate Leah Hayes , whose time of 2:08.91 is a junior world record.

Hubert Hurkacz needed 63 minutes to upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 6-1, 6-4, to win the Halle (Germany) Open and underline his credentials as a contender for Wimbledon two years running. Hurkacz, a Wimbledon semifinalist last year, is one of seven men in the Open era to win their first five singles finals, the ATP Tour said, and jumps to 10th in the world rankings. Medvedev, who has lost back-to-back finals on grass, can’t play Wimbledon this year because the All England Club has barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus … Second seed Matteo Berrettini retained his grass-court Queen’s Club title by beating Filip Krajinovic, 7-5, 6-4, in London. Berrettini heads to Wimbledon, which starts June 27, having won 20 of his last 21 matches on grass — his only loss coming against Novak Djokovic in four sets in last year’s Wimbledon final. He has won every match since returning to action in Stuttgart after three months out with a hand injury … Ons Jabeur was leading, 6-3, 2-1, when she won the Berlin Open after Belinda Bencic couldn’t continue with a left ankle injury suffered in the first set. Jabeur gave Bencic words of comfort at the net, then hurriedly prepared a cooler with ice for the Swiss player to rest her injured ankle … Top seed Alison Van Uytvanck beat Sara Errani, 6-4, 6-3, to win the inaugural Veneto Open at Gaiba, Italy. The 47th-ranked Van Uytvanck completed the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy without dropping a set in the village of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament. Organizers used former soccer fields for the courts … Beatriz Haddad Maia secured back-to-back WTA titles after Shuai Zhang retired with an injury trailing, 5-4, in the first set of the Birmingham (England) Classic final.

Trevor Werner hit the tiebreaking single in a four-run second inning and No. 5 national seed Texas A&M broke a nine-game College World Series losing streak with a 10-2 victory over rival Texas, ending the Longhorns’ season. The Aggies (43-19) spotted Texas (47-22) a two-run lead before taking control of the first CWS game between programs that had met 373 times since 1904. Their first win in five Omaha appearances since 1993 moved Texas A&M to another elimination game Tuesday against the loser of Sunday night’s game between Oklahoma and Notre Dame. Leading, 8-2, the Aggies faced a stressful situation in the sixth when Jacob Palisch walked Mitchell Daly to load the bases with two outs and Ivan Melendez coming up. Palisch struck out the national home run leader and .393 hitter, catching him looking at a 93-mil-per-hour fastball at the knees on the inner half of the plate … Ryan Fitzgerald hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and the Worcester Red Sox hung on for a 5-4 win over the Toledo Mud Hens in a Triple A game at Polar Park. Christin Stewart had an RBI double and Ronaldo Hernandez an RBI single in the eighth.

Elena Delle Donne scored all 15 of her points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the visiting Connecticut Sun, 71-63. Ariel Atkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each scored 10 points for Washington (11-7). Delle Donne converted a 3-point play and then hit a 3-pointer about a minute later to make it 14-9 midway through the first quarter and the Mystics led the rest of the way. Connecticut scored 6 straight points to trim its deficit to 8 nearly two minutes later but Alysha Clark scored 4 points in a 7-0 spurt that made it 38-23 with six minutes left in the first half and the Sun couldn’t recover. Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Sun (12-4). Connecticut, which went into the game No. 2 in the WNBA in scoring at 87.9 points per game, shot just 36.7% (22 of 60) from the field and was held to its fewest points of the season … Max Verstappen maintained his hold on the Formula One championship lead by holding off a late challenge from Carlos Sainz Jr. to earn his sixth win of the season in a fairly easy Sunday drive in the Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal. Verstappen won from the pole at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to extend his lead in the standings to 46 points over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who retired early with a gearbox issue. Sainz was able to close the gap over the final 10 laps and pressured the reigning F1 champion but faded on the last lap and finished .993 seconds behind in his Ferrari. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton scored his first podium since the season opener in March. George Russell was fourth …Rugby New York rallied from a 13-10 deficit to beat the New England Free Jacks in the Major League Rugby Eastern Conference final at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy. Beaudein Waaka had all 16 points for the Free Jacks … In the headliner of Saturday night’s UFC event at Austin, Texas, Methuen native Calvin Kattar dropped a five-round split-decision to Josh Emmett.

