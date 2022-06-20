Maine isn’t just for lobsters anymore

Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years. The state’s 2021 oyster harvest was the largest and most valuable in its history, according to recent data from the Department of Marine Resources in Maine. The state’s haul of oysters, the vast majority of which are from farms, grew by more than 50 percent last year to more than 6 million pounds. Maine’s growing oyster business has made the state a bigger player in the national industry that grows the valuable shellfish, which were valued at more than $187 million in 2020. The growth of Maine oysters is happening at a time when the national oyster industry is diversifying. A decade ago, about 60 percent of the value of US oysters came from Washington and Louisiana, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Now, those states make up 27 percent of the value, and industries have grown in states including Massachusetts, Texas, Virginia, and California, NOAA data said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Britain is facing its biggest rail strikes in decades after last-minute talks between a union and train companies failed to reach a settlement over pay and job security. Up to 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers, and station staff are due to walk out for three days this week, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The strike is expected to shut down most of the rail network across the country, with London Underground subway services also hit by a walkout on Tuesday. The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union branded employers’ latest offer “unacceptable” and said “the strike action scheduled this week will go ahead.” Secretary General Mick Lynch said rail companies had “proposed pay rates that are massively under the relevant rates of inflation, coming on top of the pay freezes of the past few years.” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the strike would cause “mass disruption,” with only about 20 percent of services able to operate. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HIGHER EDUCATION

Dartmouth College is removing all federal and institutional loans from its undergraduate financial aid awards and replacing them with expanded scholarship grants, beginning with the current summer term, the school’s president said. Currently, Dartmouth undergraduates from families with an annual income of $125,000 or less who possess typical assets are offered need-based aid without a required loan component. Dartmouth is now removing the loan requirement for undergraduates from families with annual income of more than $125,000 who receive need-based financial aid. This will decrease the debt burden for hundreds of middle-income Dartmouth students and their families by an average of $22,000 over four years, the school said in a news release Monday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

London’s Heathrow Airport asked some airlines to cancel a number of flights scheduled for Monday, the latest hitch to roil travel. Airport authorities requested carriers cancel about 10 percent of flights on Monday across terminals two and three, a Heathrow spokesperson said in a text message. London Gatwick airport said last week that it would scrap hundreds of flights over the peak summer travel period, after Amsterdam’s Schiphol hub took a similar step. Meanwhile, Dublin Airport authorities have said they will compensate some passengers who missed their flights amid long queues. EasyJet said it will rein in summer capacity as a result of the moves by Gatwick and Schiphol, its two biggest bases. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

The German government said Monday that it remains committed to its goal of phasing out coal as a power source by 2030, despite deepening worries about a cut in Russia’s gas supplies. Russia’s Gazprom announced last week that it was sharply reducing supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany for what it said were technical reasons. The German government says the move appears to be politically motivated. On Sunday, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that Germany will try to compensate for the move by allowing increased burning of coal, a more polluting fossil fuel. Habeck, a member of the Green Party, said the move was “bitter” but “simply necessary” to lower gas usage. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla was sued by some former employees who claim the company’s decision to lay off about 10 percent of its workforce violated federal law by failing to provide the required advance notice for the job cuts. Two workers fired this month from Tesla’s battery factory near Reno, Nev., allege the company didn’t comply with the 60-day notification requirement under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, according to the lawsuit they filed late Sunday in Austin, Texas, federal court. John Lynch and Daxton Hartsfield, who worked at the plant for about five years, were among more than 500 employees at the facility that were let go, according to the suit. The two men claim neither was given any advance notice of the termination. They are seeking class-action status for their lawsuit on behalf of others who were part of mass layoffs in May and June. ‘’Tesla started laying people off in blatant disregard for the WARN act,’’ Shannon Liss-Riordan, an employment attorney based in Boston who is representing the workers, said in an interview Monday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

Empty container boxes crucial for Asia’s exporters are getting stuck in the port of Rotterdam as a growing backlog of undelivered goods at Europe’s export hub forces ocean carriers to prioritize shipments of filled boxes. The Dutch port has faced an onslaught of both goods and empty boxes offloaded from other European maritime operations, shipping experts said. This has coincided with carriers reducing the number of vessel trips from the continent to China after Shanghai authorities locked down the city in March, they said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Banco Santander will allow employees to work from home 16 days per quarter as it puts new remote working arrangements in place in the wake of the pandemic. Spain’s largest lender will implement this policy, which equates to a little more than one WFH day a week, for staff in its home market and at its corporate center, according to a person familiar with the plan. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENVIRONMENT

The Canadian government is banning companies from importing or making plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of this year, their sale by the end of next year, and their export by the end of 2025. Canada previously announced a ban but environment advocates were dismayed about delays and that Canada’s initial plan was to ban the items at home but continue to ship them abroad. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced the dates Monday. In addition to bags and takeout boxes, the ban will affect plastic straws, bags, cutlery, stir sticks, and six-pack rings that hold cans and bottles. — ASSOCIATED PRESS