Autopsy: Manchester, N.H., man killed after 6 officers fired at him died of multiple gunshot wounds

“As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another,” the statement said.

New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval performed the autopsy Monday on the body of Adnan Husejnovic, 33, of Manchester, and ruled his death a homicide, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

An autopsy has determined that a man died due to multiple gunshot wounds after six police officers fired at him following a standoff early Sunday morning in Manchester, N.H., New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said Monday.

Manchester police went to the parking lot of a Rite Aid drugstore at 270 Mammoth Road for a report of a domestic assault at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday, the attorney general’s office said in a statement Sunday.

Officers arrived and were directed to a Toyota RAV4. A woman was walking away from the SUV with injuries while Husejnovic remained inside armed, the statement said.

Husejnovic allegedly refused to submit to arrest, leading to an hour-and-a-half standoff with police, the statement said.

Husejnovic was shot at 2:05 a.m., when four Manchester police officers and two state troopers fired at him, the attorney general’s office said.

Monday’s statement did not identify the officers who shot at Husejnovic. Authorities said more information will be released after the officers’ formal interviews, which are expected to be conducted in the next few weeks.

Officials said Sunday that the responding officers were wearing body cameras.

The incident remains under investigation.

