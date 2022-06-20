Charlestown residents want to know why a popular city pool is closed this summer

A popular outdoor city pool in Charlestown will remain closed this summer, and hundreds of neighborhood residents are calling on city officials for an explanation.

Last week, city officials said the Clougherty Pool, located on Bunker Hill Street near Doherty Playground, will remain closed for the season due to safety concerns about the condition of the facility, which was built in 1949.

An online petition calling for repairs to begin immediately had gathered more than 860 signatures as of Monday night. More residents signed the petition at a rally outside the pool on Monday, according to video from WHDH-TV.