Charlestown residents want to know why a popular city pool is closed this summer

A popular outdoor city pool in Charlestown will remain closed this summer, and hundreds of neighborhood residents are calling on city officials for an explanation.
Last week, city officials said the Clougherty Pool, located on Bunker Hill Street near Doherty Playground, will remain closed for the season due to safety concerns about the condition of the facility, which was built in 1949.
An online petition calling for repairs to begin immediately had gathered more than 860 signatures as of Monday night. More residents signed the petition at a rally outside the pool on Monday, according to video from WHDH-TV.
An inspection of the pool in the spring revealed “deterioration of support columns holding up the pool, a broken electrical conduit exposing live wires under the pool, and corroded filtration tanks in danger of leaking, or worse, bursting,” the Boston Centers for Youth & Families said in a statement on Friday.
“We did not make this decision lightly. This pool is a well-loved community resource that will be missed this summer but ultimately the safety of our patrons and our staff is the priority and we cannot guarantee that the BCYF Clougherty Pool is safe to open,” Marta Rivera, commissioner of BCYF, said in the statement.
The department encouraged residents to use the Charlestown Community Center indoor pool on Medford Street or the Mirabella Pool, an outdoor pool, on Commercial Street in the North End.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s office did not immediately respond to a message late Monday night seeking more information about the pool’s closure.