Flight status improves at Logan Airport

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were no ground delays or ground stoppages related to weather or individual airport operations as of 8:03 a.m. nationwide.

The online airline industry flight tracker reported 255 cancellations nationwide and 555 delays across the country around 7:50 a.m. Monday. In contrast, on Sunday, FlightAware counted 921 cancellations and 6.139 delays.

After a difficult weekend at airports around the country, travelers at Logan Airport are getting good news with only a handful of departing flights canceled Monday morning. The national picture also appears to be improving on the Juneteenth holiday, according to FlightAware data.

The industry has been citing turbulent weather conditions and staffing shortages as the two primary causes for the challenges passengers have been facing in recent weeks.

US Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, has called on the airline industry to do more to ease the disruptions’ impact on travelers and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg privately met with airline leaders last week to address the ongoing problems, the Globe reported.

On Saturday, 57 flights were canceled at Logan and nearly 200 others delayed by about 11 p.m and 125 cancellations were reported at Logan on Friday, according to FlightAware.

The service interruptions followed delays for hundreds of flights at Logan on Thursday night, after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop at the airport due to stormy weather along the East Coast.

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.





