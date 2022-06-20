Four people taken to hospital after 2-alarm house fire in Gloucester

Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Gloucester early Monday morning, officials said.

Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said firefighters responded to 33 School St. at about 3:08 a.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the side and rear of the 2 1/2-story wood frame house.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out. Two firefighters and two occupants were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries, Smith said in a statement.