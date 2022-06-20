fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man dies following Mattapan stabbing

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated June 20, 2022, 58 minutes ago

A man who was found bleeding from stab wounds on a Mattapan street Sunday afternoon has died from his injuries, Boston police said Monday.

The name of the homicide victim and his age was not released by police.

According to the department, officers responded to 35 Colorado St. around 2:34 p.m. where responding officers found the wounded victim, police said.

The victim was transported to an undisclosed area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

No arrests were reported in the case. The man’s death was the city’s 14th homicide in the city this year. Police said there were 19 homicides at this time last year.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

