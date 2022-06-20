Mass. court issues temporary protection order against ‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller, according to reports

According to NBC News , the Massachusetts court order states it “was issued without advance notice because the Court determined that there is substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.” NBC reported, however, that the order “does not contain any allegations against Miller.”

The temporary harassment prevention order, which was granted on behalf of the child and was first reported by the Daily Beast, is the second protection order issued against “The Flash” star this month. It follows a series of allegations made against Miller, 29, who uses they and them pronouns and identifies as nonbinary.

A temporary protection order against actor Ezra Miller was issued out of Greenfield District Court Wednesday to a mother on behalf of her 12-year-old child, according to news reports.

Advertisement

The Daily Beast reported the mother of the child alleges that on Feb. 2, “the actor menaced their family one evening in their downstairs neighbor’s home.” Miller allegedly acted inappropriately toward the child, who is 12 years old and identifies as nonbinary, according to the Daily Beast.

The home in Greenfield is around 40 miles from Miller’s ranch in Stamford, Vt., according to the Daily Beast. The neighbor of the mother and child is allegedly in a band with Miller’s friend, the Daily Beast reported.

Miller has starred in the three “Fantastic Beasts” movies, as well as “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” according to IMDb. They have also starred as The Flash in the 2016 iteration of “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League.”

This year, Miller has been arrested twice in Hawaii on charges of disorderly conduct and second-degree assault, according to NBC.

In March, Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after they allegedly yelled obscenities, grabbed a microphone from a singing woman, and lunged at a man playing darts at a bar in Hawaii, according to the Associated Press. They were allegedly aggravated by the song “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Advertisement

Also in March, a Hawaii couple who previously filed a temporary restraining order against Miller dropped their petition, according to the AP.

In April, Miller was arrested and charged with assault after they allegedly threw a chair that struck a 26-year-old woman and left a half-inch gash, according to the New York Times. Miller was asked to leave a private residence in Hawaii and became upset, which allegedly led to them throwing the chair.

Miller was released from jail after posting $500 after their first arrest and paid a $500 fine after pleading no contest to the count of disorderly conduct, according to NBC. Miller was arrested and later released on the assault charge “pending further investigation,” according to the New York Times.

The first protection order was filed by the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, according to NBC. Chase Iron Eyes, an environmental activist, lawyer, and Tokata’s father, filed the order, according to NBC.

The order was filed in an attempt to end an alleged “abusive relationship” between Miller and Tokata Iron Eyes, according to reports from NBC and TMZ.

According to NBC, legal documents filed in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court showed that Tokata Iron Eyes has known Miller since Tokata was 12.

When Tokata turned 18, Tokata’s father told NBC, they dropped out of school and moved in with Miller.

Advertisement

The interim order, which was granted June 7, “asks Miller to cease contact with the Iron Eyes family, including Tokata, and not to come within 100 yards of the Iron Eyes’ residence,” according to NBC. A hearing is scheduled for July 12.

As of Thursday, Miller had not been served the papers as the court had not been able to locate the actor, according to the Daily Beast.

The Daily Beast reported that the family who was granted the temporary protection order in Greenfield has not heard from Miller since the Tokata Iron Eyes news was reported. Miller’s Instagram account was recently deactivated, and Instagram said it did not remove the account, according to NBC.

Material from the Associated Press and Globe wire services was used in this report.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.