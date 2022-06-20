Serial bank robber arrested after unarmed robbery at Cambridge bank

Daley is set to be arraigned at Cambridge District Court on Tuesday, Warnick said.

Kim Daley is facing unspecified criminal charges associated with the robbery at an Alewife Brook Parkway bank, Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said in an e-mail.

A serial bank robber who pleaded guilty in 2016 to stealing from institutions in Cambridge and Allston was arrested by Cambridge police Monday following a reported unarmed bank robbery, police said.

On Monday afternoon, a man later identified as Daley allegedly passed a note to a teller and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Warnick said. No weapon was shown during the incident.

The robbery was reported at about 4:27 p.m. A description of the suspect was released by police, and Daley was later spotted by an off-duty police officer inside a River Street grocery store, Warnick said.

Daley was taken into custody by patrol officers inside a pharmacy on the same street shortly after, and later he was positively identified by the teller, Warnick said.

Daley previously pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery in 2016, following a string of robberies in Cambridge and Allston in 2015, the Globe reported.

At that time, prosecutors said Daley, then 46, had 24 adult convictions on his record and had received 20 prison terms for crimes including assault, drug possession, and armed robbery.

“This trail of violence and convictions shows that Daley possesses little to no respect for law or law enforcement or societal norms,” prosecutors wrote in 2016.

Daley’s attorney at the time said his client had a troubled upbringing and hoped to leave a traumatic environment of incarceration and substance abuse, the Globe reported.

Daley was sentenced in August 2016 to 100 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and restitution of $8,339 for those incidents, according to a 2016 statement from the Massachusetts US attorney’s office.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.