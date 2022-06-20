SUV crashes into Newton café, injuring mother and teenage daughter inside vehicle

A mother and her teenage daughter suffered minor injuries after a sport utility vehicle the woman was driving crashed into a restaurant in Newton on Monday afternoon, police said.
Police responded to a report of vehicle that crashed into the Pressed Café building at 300 Needham St. shortly after 3 p.m., said Newton police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker, a department spokesman, in a phone interview.
The driver, a woman in her 50s, and her teenage daughter, who was in the passenger seat, had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Apotheker said.
The two other people in the back seat of the SUV and those inside of the restaurant were not injured, he said.
Advertisement
The crash remains under investigation.
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.