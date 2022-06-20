SUV crashes into Newton café, injuring mother and teenage daughter inside vehicle

A mother and her teenage daughter suffered minor injuries after a sport utility vehicle the woman was driving crashed into a restaurant in Newton on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to a report of vehicle that crashed into the Pressed Café building at 300 Needham St. shortly after 3 p.m., said Newton police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker, a department spokesman, in a phone interview.

The driver, a woman in her 50s, and her teenage daughter, who was in the passenger seat, had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Apotheker said.