‘They were wet, cold, and tired’: Three R.I. hikers in their 20s rescued from White Mountains in N.H.

“Prior to reaching the summit of Mt. Avalon, they turned around due to the cold windy conditions and low visibility,” the statement said. “On the return down the Mt. Avalon Trail, they went off trail and became lost.”

In a statement, New Hampshire Fish and Game said the men, Malik Gavek, 23, Dany Gomez, 22, and Jarren Prata, 21, tried to hike Mt. Avalon in Crawford Notch around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Three Rhode Island men were rescued Saturday night from Mt. Avalon in New Hampshire’s White Mountains after getting lost on their way down once they balked at climbing all the way to the peak, authorities said.

The statement said the men couldn’t get back to the trail or “self-rescue” owing to weather conditions, as well as the fact that they had no lights or headlamps. They called 911 for help. Conservation officers responded, the statement said, and provided the hikers with headlamps as they helped the trio back to the trailhead parking area.

“They were wet, cold, and tired but otherwise unharmed,” the statement said. “They arrived back to their vehicle at 12:40 a.m.”

Fish and Game cautioned patrons of the White Mountains to come prepared.

“New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife,” the statement said.

Officials said before starting any hike, people should also check local weather forecasts and prepare for those conditions.

More information, the statement said, is available online at https://www.hikesafe.com.

