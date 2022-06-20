Where have all the leaders gone?

In November of 1972, Kennedy asked to meet with Hume, a pacifist politician trying to emulate his hero, Martin Luther King Jr., as Northern Ireland was experiencing what would be the worst violence in more than 30 years of The Troubles. Kennedy, the senator from Massachusetts, would be in Bonn for a NATO summit, so Bonn it was.

Kennedy had lost two brothers to assassins’ bullets. Hume had watched unarmed civil rights demonstrators gunned down by British paratroopers on the streets of his hometown Derry in Northern Ireland.

When they first met for dinner, 50 years ago, at the Irish ambassador’s residence in Bonn, West Germany, Ted Kennedy and John Hume knew all too much about politically motivated violence. They wore that knowledge like a heavy, bloody cloak.

Hume had to borrow money from the Derry Credit Union to pay for his flight.

As he later recalled in an oral history for the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, Hume told Kennedy that Catholic nationalists, a minority in Northern Ireland, had legitimate grievances over discrimination in housing, jobs, and voting rights. Even in Hume’s native Derry, where Catholics held a majority, gerrymandering had allowed the Protestant unionist minority to retain power.

When violence broke out in Northern Ireland, Kennedy was initially a “Brits Out” advocate for a united Ireland, which branded him in some eyes as a supporter of the Irish Republican Army’s violent campaign to end British rule. But Kennedy emerged from that dinner in Bonn with a more nuanced view, one informed by Hume’s insistence that it was not the territory of Ireland that was divided, it was the people.

Violence, Hume reasoned, would never bring people together. The future of a divided society, Hume insisted, could only be reached through consent.

Hume contended that the international, and especially the American, effort to end The Troubles began that night, over dinner in Bonn. Kennedy, House Speaker Tip O’Neill of Cambridge, and a host of American politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, took up the cause of ending the conflict in Northern Ireland on Hume’s principle of consent. In 1998, the Good Friday Agreement, brokered by former senator George Mitchell of Maine, and founded on Hume’s principle of consent, ended The Troubles as we knew them.

Kennedy died in 2009, Hume, a Nobel peace laureate, in 2020. But their ability to form alliances and friendships with those with different political viewpoints, and their unequivocal opposition to politically motivated violence, has never been more needed, domestically and internationally.

On Thursday night, at the Dorchester-based institute named for Kennedy, that eventful dinner will be commemorated in a virtual and in-person forum with Hume’s son, Aidan, who has lived in Massachusetts for years, Dan Mulhall, Ireland’s ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Nancy Soderberg, the one-time Kennedy aide who became the Clinton administration’s point person on Northern Ireland, and Sean Farren, chair of the John & Pat Hume Foundation.

You can register to attend the event in person on the institute’s website, www.emkinstitute.org, or watch it on the institute’s YouTube channel.

The forum also serves as the American introduction for the foundation named for Hume and his wife, Pat, who died last year, and who also worked tirelessly to bridge divided communities.

Farren said commemorating that dinner in Bonn 50 years ago “is very appropriate, when you think about the consequences that flowed from that meeting.”

Even more, he said, the style of leadership Kennedy and Hume employed, winning friends and forming political alliances that would seem unheard of today, is worth remembering. If it worked then, it can work now.

Beyond the hyperpartisanship that has polarized the US and paralyzed Washington, Farren said the consensus-building styles of Kennedy and Hume are needed again in Northern Ireland, where the fallout from Brexit has reopened divisions between the Irish and British governments, and the parties in Northern Ireland.

“It’s going to be a celebration of their friendship, but also of how their approach worked brilliantly at the right moment in history,” Soderberg said.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.