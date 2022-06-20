Woman fatally stabbed in Lawrence; man hospitalized with stab wounds

A woman was found fatally stabbed and a man was taken to the hospital with stab wounds in Lawrence early Monday morning, authorities said.

Lawrence police responded to a 911 call at 12 Diamond St. at approximately 3:04 a.m. and found the 30-year-old woman dead from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, and the 39-year old man suffering from apparent stab wounds was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque. As of Monday afternoon, the man remained hospitalized.

“Investigators believe that there is no threat to the general public,” the statement said.