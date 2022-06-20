fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman fatally stabbed in Lawrence; man hospitalized with stab wounds

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated June 20, 2022, 42 minutes ago

A woman was found fatally stabbed and a man was taken to the hospital with stab wounds in Lawrence early Monday morning, authorities said.

Lawrence police responded to a 911 call at 12 Diamond St. at approximately 3:04 a.m. and found the 30-year-old woman dead from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, and the 39-year old man suffering from apparent stab wounds was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, according to a statement from Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque. As of Monday afternoon, the man remained hospitalized.

“Investigators believe that there is no threat to the general public,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Vasque declined to share more details about the case Monday, and emphasized that it was not a random act.

“We expect this case to be closed quickly.... it was not a random act,” Vasque said

The incident is under investigation by the Essex district attorney’s office, State Police detectives and the Lawrence Police Department.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video