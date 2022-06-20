Yacht captain dies in Newport Bermuda Race

The captain of a yacht in the Newport Bermuda Race went overboard and died on Sunday, race officials said.

Colin Golder of New Providence, N.J., was on the 42-foot Morgan of Marietta and went overboard in strong winds early in the afternoon approximately 325 miles from Bermuda, race officials said in a statement. The race started on Friday afternoon in Newport, R.I.

Golder’s body was recovered by the crew and the vessel was returning to the mainland, race officials said.