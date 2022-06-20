Yacht captain dies in Newport Bermuda Race

The captain of a yacht in the Newport Bermuda Race went overboard and died on Sunday, race officials said.
Colin Golder of New Providence, N.J., was on the 42-foot Morgan of Marietta and went overboard in strong winds early in the afternoon approximately 325 miles from Bermuda, race officials said in a statement. The race started on Friday afternoon in Newport, R.I.
Golder’s body was recovered by the crew and the vessel was returning to the mainland, race officials said.
“The race organizers offer their sincere condolences to the family of Colin Golder and his crew,” race spokesman John Burnham said in an e-mail to the Globe.
Founded in 1906, the 635-mile biennial race is the oldest regularly scheduled ocean race and one of two of the world’s regularly scheduled races held almost entirely out of sight of land, according to its website.
