4 takeaways as the Jan. 6 committee approaches the halfway mark for public hearings

Tuesday’s hearing is expected to focus less on what happened at the Capitol when it was under attack and more on Trump’s pressure campaign on Georgia officials to overturn the 2020 presidential results in that state.

The nine-member committee – composed of 7 Democrats and 2 Republicans known for their criticism of former GOP president Trump – on Tuesday will hold the fourth of what may be eight hearings before the panel issues a formal report.

With the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings around the halfway mark, a lot of ground has been covered and many broad points can already be made.

Here are four takeaways from the hearings so far:

1. It is not must-see television

Democratic leaders from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer down to those serving on the committee hyped the hearings, suggesting they would present shocking new information. They understandably wanted as many Americans to watch as possible.

But, while new details have been peppered throughout the hearings, so far there has been nothing that has fundamentally changed how Americans feel about that day. The hearings have not become “must-see” TV, even though they are being broadcast on several broadcast, cable, and digital channels.

Even the highly anticipated first hearing held in prime time only got 6 percent of the American public to tune in. Almost as many watched the NBA finals, available on just one channel.

Of course, many Americans work or are busy with life and could be following the hearings in other ways, like a newspaper, a news website, or scrolling their social media feeds. But an ABC News poll found that only 10 percent of Americans are closely following along.

To be clear, the stunning events of Jan. 6 are different than the hearings about Jan. 6. Holding these hearings nearly a year and a half afterward hasn’t helped. Neither has the lack of credible voices in opposition, either on the committee or as witnesses. (Granted, the pro-Trump side would have to participate, which it has not done.)

The truth is that these hearings have not dominated American life like the Watergate hearings did or even the Iran-Contra hearings. Democrats were hoping that it would, but given how decentralized American media consumption habits are, that might have been an unfair standard from the beginning.

2. Moving the needle on Trump

That said, there is some evidence that the hearings are having an impact. Two different polls in recent days have found that the majority of Americans believe that Trump personally committed crimes as it related to the Jan. 6 attack and that he deserves to be prosecuted.

This is a significant uptick from what Americans felt on the question before the hearings began. No doubt the hearings are responsible for that. Whether Trump is actually charged is up to the Department of Justice, but politically Trump has been wounded by all this renewed attention, even if most Americans aren’t closely paying attention.

3. Republican wedge

Even though the committee is run by Democrats, the story the committee is telling is entirely about Republicans - and it’s being told by Republicans. Other than a documentary filmmaker and a journalist, all the witnesses have been Republicans.

It has created a Republican versus Republican version of events, with only one type of Republican – those refuting Trump’s story – really talking. That has led Trump to say that House Republicans messed up in not putting more members on the committee hoping to defend him.

Advertisement

At the same time, some Republicans flirting with a 2024 presidential run have seen an opening. They have been much more bold and open about meeting with donors and touring the country in recent weeks.

4. No answers on how to prevent it from happening again

Perhaps the most tragic part of the hearings so far is that there is little in the way of discussion of how to prevent the next attack.

Indeed, Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, offered a grim assessment. He spoke over the weekend about how the 2024 election will be even more of a “mess” than in 2020. He also said violence fueled by disinformation is a real possibility going forward.

“There is violence in the future, I’m going to tell you,” Kinzinger said on ABC’s “This Week” program. “And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.