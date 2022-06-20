Police say 3 critically injured when taxi jumps curb in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A taxi cab headed down a narrow section of Broadway swerved onto a Manhattan sidewalk and into a group of pedestrians Monday afternoon, critically injuring three people, police said.

The crash happened at 1 p.m. in the city’s Flatiron district, a little more than five blocks south of tourist-packed Herald Square.

The yellow cab struck as many as six pedestrians, Fire Department officials said, as it swerved across a bike lane and a narrow sidewalk, before coming to rest against the side of a building.