Adventures, and success stories, from the hunt for primary care

I have worked in some of Boston’s best hospitals for the past 40 years, specializing in primary care.

As a master’s-prepared adult primary care nurse practitioner in Boston, I take issue with the June 17 letter to the editor from Dr. Gerald Svedlow ( “Why can’t this retired Calif. doctor find a primary care physician in Boston?” ).

What’s so bad about a nurse practitioner? They might just be ideal

I was the primary care provider for countless complex patients, where I diagnosed, treated, and managed their care for years, in addition to supporting, educating, and counseling them.

Nurse practitioners are the ideal primary care providers. We have extensive education, treat the “whole patient,” refer as needed to physicians and specialists, and consistently rate higher than physicians in quality of care.

Perhaps this former California doctor should stop insisting he see a doctor and upgrade to the excellent care provided by a nurse practitioner.

Jill Hallisey

Jamaica Plain





Colorado transplant’s experience was a piece of cake

In a June 17 letter to the editor, Dr. Gerald Svedlow described his difficulties finding a primary care physician in Massachusetts after retiring and relocating to the Bay State from California.

I retired as a psychiatrist and moved from south-central Colorado to Gloucester in 2020. As a retired faculty member from the University of Colorado, I was provided health insurance at retirement. When I got to Massachusetts, I logged on to my insurer’s website (Blue Cross) and was provided a list of physicians in my area. I was able to make an appointment in the Beth Israel Lahey Health system in a day and was seen in a couple months for a routine visit, despite the pandemic. I didn’t even have to let them know I was a doctor; they still treated me.

Compared with my experience in Colorado, access to medical services in Massachusetts, both primary and specialty care, has been great.

Dr. John R. DeQuardo

Gloucester