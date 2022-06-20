I know firsthand the threats judges face: My son was killed and my husband was shot

But Congress needs to go much further. The alleged plot against Kavanaugh is a stark reminder of the danger faced by all federal judges, who uphold the law and Constitution. They, too, are under threat, and so is our nation’s system of justice.

I know firsthand the tragedy that threats against judges can lead to. On July 19, 2020, a disgruntled lawyer with a case before my court came to my front door posing as a delivery courier. He murdered my only son, Daniel, who had just turned 20, then fired three shots into my husband, Mark Anderl, nearly killing him. The pain Mark and I feel at our son’s loss is unspeakable.

Like the suspect accused of threatening Kavanaugh, my son’s killer traced my family through the Internet. With a few clicks, he found where I lived, even where I go to church. As a nation, we make it easy for killers to attack judges and their families where we are most vulnerable: our homes.

The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, named after my son, was introduced in Congress in 2020. It would authorize the removal of judges’ personally identifiable information from the Internet, and it would prevent data resellers from posting or selling this information. The bill also strengthens the US Marshals Service’s ability to monitor, assess, and respond to threats to judges.

This legislation has enjoyed bipartisan support, including unanimous approval by the Senate Judiciary Committee. But despite the clear, present, and ongoing danger all judges face, the bill has not received a vote in either chamber of Congress. Action is needed now.

Why is protecting judges so important?

Judges play a unique role in our democracy, and also in the lives of ordinary Americans. For trial judges like me, our relation to those who come before us is personal and can affect lives forever. The cases we adjudicate may send a defendant to prison, shatter an entrepreneur’s dreams, even determine a parent’s access to a child.

Judges take an oath to decide cases based on the law, even when those decisions might be controversial or unpopular. Judges often make enemies, sometimes among those disposed to violence. Yet, in keeping with our oath, we stand ready to fulfill our obligations.

Our democracy and our constitutional freedoms depend on impartial decisions of federal judges. Judges cannot operate from fear, or wonder whether a sentencing or ruling might endanger those we love.

The danger to judges is increasing and intensifying. In 2015, the US Marshals Service recorded 976 inappropriate communications regarding federal judges and other essential court personnel. By 2021, that number had skyrocketed to 4,511.

The Daniel Anderl Act is a narrowly tailored measure that addresses a compelling government interest of protecting a constitutional branch of government. It carefully balances the need to protect judges without infringing on First Amendment rights of freedom of speech. Under the Act, the public would still have access to judges’ decisions, matters of public interest, and other newsworthy information.

The beauty of our country is that Americans can disagree on anything and everything. But we all should agree on this simple truth: Judges, and their families, should not be gunned down in their homes for doing the jobs they swore to do.

Four federal judges have been assassinated since 1979, and the husband and mother of another judge were murdered in 2005. As a nation, and as a society, we cannot accept this.

Congress needs to pass the Daniel Anderl Act now. Every day that Congress fails to act, federal judges, their families, and our system of laws and justice continue to be at risk.

It is time to end a threat that affects all Americans. It is time we stop arming would-be killers with the information they need to target and kill judges and their families in their homes. It is time for Congress to unite and say to the world that in America we uphold the rule of law, defend our Constitution, and protect federal judges who stand on the front line protecting democracy. It is time to act.

Esther Salas is a US District judge who serves in Newark, N.J.