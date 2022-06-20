Celtics open summer league play July 9 against Miami

They drew the last three teams they faced in the playoffs.

The NBA released its summer league schedule Monday, and the Celtics have four matchups set, as well as another game against an opponent to be determined.

Saturday, July 9: Heat, 5:30 p.m. NBATV

Monday, July 11: Bucks, 8 p.m, NBATV

Tuesday, July 12: Warriors, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, July 14: Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m., NBATV

Saturday, July 16, or Sunday, July 17: TBA

Every team plays four games from July 7-15, and the two teams with the best records from the first four games meet in a championship clash July 17. The 28 teams that don’t play in the championship game will play a fifth game on July 16 or 17.

All games are at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus.

The Celtics made the championship game last summer but fell to the Sacramento Kings.

