RED SOX

Chris Sale finally begins rehab progression with one inning in instructional league

By Alex Speier Globe Staff,Updated June 20, 2022, 30 minutes ago
After pitching in a game for the first time since the playoffs last October, things are finally looking up in 2021 for big-money Red Sox lefty Chris Sale.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Lefthander Chris Sale pitched in a game for the first time since last October, logging one inning in Port Charlotte, Fla., against Rays minor leaguers (and one noteworthy rehabbing big leaguer) in the Florida Complex League.

Sale, who suffered a stress fracture in his right ribcage in late February, then was slowed by a non-baseball health concern that Sale described as related to his family’s medical history, had been slated to work up to two innings. The Sox elected to call it a night after an eventful one.

Sale issued a leadoff walk, but rebounded by striking out Rays star (and fellow rehabber) Wander Franco, with the runner advancing to second on a third-strike wild pitch. After a pop-up and stolen base, Sale allowed a run-scoring single before getting out of the inning with a groundout.

Less significant to the Red Sox than the results was the mere fact that the lefthander has started his rehab progression, with plans for him to make several more starts on a normal pitcher routine while building up to at least five innings in the minors.

“He’s excited. The night game is kind of cool, too. Just makes it kind of normal,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “I know people get excited when he gets on the mound, but we’ve got to be patient. We’ve got to go through the whole process, and just getting him on the mound in a game, now we can see it, right? He’ll be here at one point and he’s going to contribute.”

Though Cora suggested the Sox won’t take any shortcuts, he noted Sale has considerably greater arm strength than he did when coming back from Tommy John surgery a year ago. Cora has also noted that Sale’s feel for his changeup appears better than it was in 2021, when he essentially had to abandon the pitch in his two-month, year-ending return to the big leagues.

“He’s in a much better spot,” said Cora. “[His eventual return is] a trade that not everybody can do.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.

