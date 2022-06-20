Class of 2022 student-athletes persevered through extraordinary challenges

The high school experience for the Class of 2022 was abnormal, unique, and often, an hourly and daily challenge. Those students persevered through COVID shifting classroom experiences to online learning, a canceled 2020 spring season, and the implementation of a Fall II schedule last spring.
The return to competition, whether wearing a mask, or not, was more rewarding than ever.
And for those who found a way to achieve at the highest level, in the classroom and on the playing field, there was pure satisfaction.
“It had to be horrible,” Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy told an assembled gathering of graduating seniors and their families Monday morning at the 36th Globe Foundation / Richard J. Phelps Scholar-Athletes awards ceremony, held in the Dell Technologies Club at Fenway Park.
“If I lost a season of high school sports to COVID [as a student at Groton High] or not being with my friends every day, telling stories and creating those lifetime memories, it would have crushed me. You guys made it through.”
Continuing a tradition that began in 1987, and expanded when Phelps came on board as a cosponsor in 1991, a panel of Globe judges awarded $3,000 college scholarships to 18 distinguished Scholar-Athletes representing seven MIAA districts, the city of Boston, and Eastern Mass. prep schools.
The 94-year-old Phelps, a longtime businessman/philanthropist who has attended a game at Fenway Park for 89 straight years since his childhood in Watertown, emphasized the importance of the three A’s to the scholars: athletics, academics, and attitude. He also encouraged the seniors in attendance to be ‘givers’ going forward in their journey of life.
In addition to the Scholar-Athletes, the Globe awarded its annual Will McDonough Male and Female Athlete of the Year honors to Josh Robertson (Marblehead) and Kendall Blomquist (Westwood).
Robertson piloted the Magicians to a thrilling 35-28 Division 3 Super Bowl victory over North Attleborough at Gillette Stadium, the first championship in program history. The Northeastern Conference MVP in both football and lacrosse, Robertson compiled over 2,500 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns and rushed for 10 more, the most by a quarterback in school history.
“It’s definitely a great honor,” said Robertson, who is headed to Union College. “The kids here are some of the best student-athletes in the state, so to be named among them is definitely an honor. Like any other individual award, it’s a team award; the team, the coaches, I couldn’t have done it without them.”
The Tri-Valley League MVP in field hockey and ice hockey, Blomquist set up the winning goal to propel the Wolverines to a 1-0 win over Nashoba in the Division 2 field hockey title last November. She will play the latter at Holy Cross this fall.
There was still one game remaining on her high school schedule: Monday night’s Division 1 lacrosse final against Wellesley at Babson College.
“It’s a really big accomplishment and honor,” Blomquist said. “It’s really something special to close out my high school career.”
James Donohue, a Reading resident who set the pace as a three-season runner at Belmont Hill, was honored as the NEPSAC Male Athlete of the Year. The state’s 2020-21 Gatorade Track & Field Male Athlete of the Year, Donahue owns course records at seven Independent School League cross-country layouts, swept the ISL 800, 1,500, and 3,000-meter races outdoors this spring, and has the state record in the mile (4:01.39). He will continue his running career at Virginia.
Myra Bhathena, who earned 12 varsity letters at Phillips Andover as a soccer and track standout, was the NEPSAC Female of the Year. The Harvard-bound Bhathena won New England prep titles in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, never losing a race, and was a dynamic captain as a striker for Lisa Joel’s soccer team.
Andy Yosinoff, who has put together a legendary 878-victory run as the women’s basketball coach less than a mile away on The Fenway at Emmanuel, passionately encouraged the honorees to be the hardest worker in the room.
“When you work extra hard and outwork all your competitors at whatever you do, good things are going to happen to you down the road,” said Yosinoff, the morning’s keynote speaker.
“Give back to people,” said Yosinoff. “That is so important to me and I think everyone else in this room. Don’t think about yourself, think about how you can help other people. There are so many opportunities to volunteer. You’ll get more from helping other people than thinking about yourself.”
The 18 Phelps Scholar-Athlete recipients:
▪ District 2-3 — Graham Straface (Nashoba Regional / Quinnipiac) and Connor Geary (Quabbin Regional / UMass Amherst).
▪ District 4 — Sophie Brown (Wakefield / University of California at San Diego) and Liam Harrington (Concord-Carlisle / Georgetown).
▪ District 5 — Carolina Bettero (Revere / Northeastern) and Craig Michalowski (Marblehead / Brown).
▪ District 6 — Casey Curran (Archbishop Williams / Bryant) and Jackson Delaney (St. John’s Prep / Brown).
▪ District 7 — Kendall Blomquist (Westwood / Holy Cross) and Dylan Buchanan (Mansfield / Miami).
▪ District 8 — Laura Martel (Westport / Husson) and Jacob Furtado (Diman / UMass Dartmouth).
▪ District 9 — Reagan Hicks (Barnstable / Endicott) and Keegan Sullivan (Scituate / Trinity).
▪ City of Boston — Jennifer Delgado Rosario (East Boston / Boston University) and Malcolm Chrispin (Latin Academy / Northern Illinois).
▪ Preps — Nyah Greene (Lexington Christian / Miami) and Mark Henshon (Roxbury Latin / Brown).
BOSTON GLOBE/WILL McDONOUGH ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
2021-22
Boys’ winner: Josh Robertson, Marblehead
Girls’ winner: Kendall Blomquist, Westwood
2020-21:
Boys’ winner: Brendan Fennell, Melrose
Girls’ winner: Paige Gillette, Andover
2019-20:
Boys’ winner: Duncan Moreland, Beverly
Girls’ winner: Sydney Scales, Walpole
2018-19
Boys’ winner: Jake McElroy, North Andover
Girls’ winner: Audra Tosone, Walpole
2017-18
Boys’ winner: Sal Frelick, Lexington
Girls’ winner: Elle Hansen, Cohasset
2016-17
Boys’ winner: Patrick Flynn, Hanover
Girls’ winner: Angela Alibrandi, Westford Academy
2015-16
Boys’ winner: Jeff Trainor, Billerica
Girls’ winner: Yuleska Ramirez-Tejeda, Cambridge Rindge and Latin
2014-15
Boys’ winner: Brooks Tyrrell, Marblehead
Girls’ winner: Leah Cardarelli, Acton-Boxboro
2013-14
Boys’ winner: Michael Panepinto, Needham
Girls’ winner: Maggie Layo, Sandwich
2012-13
Boys’ winner: Andre Rolim, Somerville
Girls’ winner: Hannah Murphy, Duxbury
2011-12
Boys’ winner: Casey DeAndrade, East Bridgewater
Girls’ winner: Kara Charette, Fairhaven
2010-11
Boys’ winner: Shayne Collins, Mansfield
Girls’ winner: Andrea Keklak, Lincoln-Sudbury
2009-10
Boys’ winner: Conor Ressel, Gloucester
Girls’ winner: Molly Breen, Millis
2008-09
Boys’ winner: Sean Ryan, Norton
Girls’ winner: Kirsten Kasper, North Andover
2007-08
Boys’ winner: Tim Rich, Chelmsford
Girls winner: Melanie Baskind, Framingham
2006-07
Boys’ winner: James Hamilton, Harwich
Girls’ winner: Denise Beliveau, Framingham
2005-06
Boys’ winner: Chris Nixon, Duxbury
Girls’ winner: Lauren Mahoney, Archbishop Williams
2004-05
Boys’ winner: Chris Barnicle, Newton North
Girls’ winner: Ashley Waters, Amesbury
2003-04
Boys’ winner: Jason Blydell, Swampscott
Girls’ winner: Katie Brooks, Winchester
2002-03
The Globe Athlete of the Year Award was changed to the Boston Globe/Will McDonough Award following the death of the longtime Globe columnist in January of 2003.
Boys’ winner: Matt Antonelli, St. John’s Prep
Girls’ winner: Rachel Smith, Somerset High School
2001-02
Boys’ winner: Jim Unis, Gloucester
Girls’ winner: Brittany Cheney, Abington
2000-01
Boys’ winner: Robert Whitaker, Brockton
Girls’ winner: Lisa Tisbert, Andover
1999-2000
Boys’ winner: Dante Balestracci, New Bedford
Girls’ winner: Katie Collins, Reading and Tracy Prihoda, Needham
1998-99
Boys’ winner: Kevin Truelson, Archbishop Williams
Girls’ winner: Hillary Dunn, Medfield
1997-98
Boys’ winner: Abdirizak Mohamud, Boston English
Girls’ winner: Jenna Stacer, Holliston
1996-97
Boys’ winner: Jonathon Riley, Brookline
Girls’ winner: Emily Desjardins, Bishop Fenwick
1995-96
Boys’ winner: James Perry, Malden Catholic
Girls’ winner: Rebecca Sangster, Falmouth
1994-95
Boys’ winner: Peter Woodfork, Swampscott
Girls’ winner: Nicki Castonguay, Somerset
1993-94
Boys’ winner: Anthony Palmer, Winthrop
Girls’ winner: Katie Kiladis, Framingham
1992-93
Boys’ winner: Brett Budzinski, Ipswich
Girls’ winner: Sarah Dacey, Framingham
1991-92
Boys’ winner: Chris Blades, Marian
Girls’ winner: Kelly Amonte, Thayer Academy
1990-91
Boys’ winner: Andy Downin, Duxbury
Girls’ winner: Leanne Burke, Randolph
1989-90
Boys’ winner: Bill Counihan, Dedham
Girls’ winner: Lisa Moore, Wellesley
1988-89
Boys’ winner: Dan O’Connell, Triton
Girls’ winner: Sarah Behn, Foxboro
1987-88
Boys’ winner: Carmine Cappuccio, Malden
Girls’ winner: Kendall Daly, Masconomet
BOSTON GLOBE NEPSAC ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
2021-22
Boys’ winner: James Donahue, Belmont Hill
Girls’ winner: Myra Bhathena, Phillips Andover
2020-21
* Seasons cancelled because of COVID.
2019-20
Boys’ winner: Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy
Girls’ winner: Catherine Barry, Tabor Academy
2018-19
Boys’ winner: Jake Spaulding, Pingree
Girls’ winner: Lily Farden, Noble & Greenough
2017-18
Boys’ winner: Joey Luchetti, Lawrence Academy
Girls’ winner: Cassidy Kearney, Thayer Academy
2016-17
Boys’ winner: Jeff Costello, Buckingham, Browne & Nichols
Girls’ winner: Amaya Finklea, Noble & Greenough
2015-16
Boys’ winner: Griffin Beal, Pingree
Girls’ winner: Courtney Cashman, Governor’s Academy
2014-15
Boys’ winner: Cole O’Connor, BB&N
Girls’ winner: Sophia Sgroi, Newton Country Day
2013-14
Boys’ winner: Charlie Mitchell, Waring
Girls’ winner: Lauren Dillon, Nobles
2012-13
Boys’ winner: Brian O’Malley, St. Sebastian’s
Girls’ Winner: Maeve McMahon, Groton School
2011-12
Boys’ winner: Brian Hart, Phillips Exeter
Girls’ winner: Bryanna Bourbeau, Tilton
2010-11
Boys’ winner: Brendan Oliver, Pingree
Girls’ winner: Alex Carpenter, Governor’s Academy
2009-10
Boys’ winner: Derek Papagianopoulos, BB&N
Girls’ winner: Beverly Leon, Milton Academy
2008-09
Boys’ winner: David Lawson, Middlesex
Girls winner: Casey Griffin, Nobles
2007-08
Boys’ winner: Chris Dwyer, Salisbury School
Girls’ winner: Sarah Plumb, Nobles
2006-07
Boys’ winner: Corey Gatewood, Belmont Hill
Girls’ winner: Bray Ketchum, Greenwich Academy
2005-06
Boys’ winner: James Williams, Roxbury Latin
Girls’ winner: Micaela Long, Pomfret
2004-05
Boys’ winner: Brian Morrissey, Governor Dummer
Girls’ winner: Sarah Parsons, Nobles
2003-04
Boys’ winner: Charlie Davies, Brooks School
Girls’ winner: Devon Shapiro, Middlesex School
2002-03
Boys’ winner: Dan Shribman, Deerfield Academy
Girls’ winner: Kaylan Tildsley, Brooks School
2001-02
Boys’ winner: Jason Haley, Landmark
Girls’ winner: Louisa Butler, Phillips Andover
2000-01
Boys’ winner: Andrew Cleary, Belmont Hill
Girls’ winner: Meredith Hudson, Phillips Andover
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.