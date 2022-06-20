Class of 2022 student-athletes persevered through extraordinary challenges

And for those who found a way to achieve at the highest level, in the classroom and on the playing field, there was pure satisfaction.

The return to competition, whether wearing a mask, or not, was more rewarding than ever.

The high school experience for the Class of 2022 was abnormal, unique, and often, an hourly and daily challenge. Those students persevered through COVID shifting classroom experiences to online learning, a canceled 2020 spring season, and the implementation of a Fall II schedule last spring.

“It had to be horrible,” Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy told an assembled gathering of graduating seniors and their families Monday morning at the 36th Globe Foundation / Richard J. Phelps Scholar-Athletes awards ceremony, held in the Dell Technologies Club at Fenway Park.

“If I lost a season of high school sports to COVID [as a student at Groton High] or not being with my friends every day, telling stories and creating those lifetime memories, it would have crushed me. You guys made it through.”

Continuing a tradition that began in 1987, and expanded when Phelps came on board as a cosponsor in 1991, a panel of Globe judges awarded $3,000 college scholarships to 18 distinguished Scholar-Athletes representing seven MIAA districts, the city of Boston, and Eastern Mass. prep schools.

The 94-year-old Phelps, a longtime businessman/philanthropist who has attended a game at Fenway Park for 89 straight years since his childhood in Watertown, emphasized the importance of the three A’s to the scholars: athletics, academics, and attitude. He also encouraged the seniors in attendance to be ‘givers’ going forward in their journey of life.

Dick Phelps encouraged the Scholar-Athletes to be "givers' in their journey of life going forward. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In addition to the Scholar-Athletes, the Globe awarded its annual Will McDonough Male and Female Athlete of the Year honors to Josh Robertson (Marblehead) and Kendall Blomquist (Westwood).

Robertson piloted the Magicians to a thrilling 35-28 Division 3 Super Bowl victory over North Attleborough at Gillette Stadium, the first championship in program history. The Northeastern Conference MVP in both football and lacrosse, Robertson compiled over 2,500 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns and rushed for 10 more, the most by a quarterback in school history.

“It’s definitely a great honor,” said Robertson, who is headed to Union College. “The kids here are some of the best student-athletes in the state, so to be named among them is definitely an honor. Like any other individual award, it’s a team award; the team, the coaches, I couldn’t have done it without them.”

The Tri-Valley League MVP in field hockey and ice hockey, Blomquist set up the winning goal to propel the Wolverines to a 1-0 win over Nashoba in the Division 2 field hockey title last November. She will play the latter at Holy Cross this fall.

There was still one game remaining on her high school schedule: Monday night’s Division 1 lacrosse final against Wellesley at Babson College.

“It’s a really big accomplishment and honor,” Blomquist said. “It’s really something special to close out my high school career.”

James Donohue, a Reading resident who set the pace as a three-season runner at Belmont Hill, was honored as the NEPSAC Male Athlete of the Year. The state’s 2020-21 Gatorade Track & Field Male Athlete of the Year, Donahue owns course records at seven Independent School League cross-country layouts, swept the ISL 800, 1,500, and 3,000-meter races outdoors this spring, and has the state record in the mile (4:01.39). He will continue his running career at Virginia.

Myra Bhathena, who earned 12 varsity letters at Phillips Andover as a soccer and track standout, was the NEPSAC Female of the Year. The Harvard-bound Bhathena won New England prep titles in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, never losing a race, and was a dynamic captain as a striker for Lisa Joel’s soccer team.

Andy Yosinoff, who has put together a legendary 878-victory run as the women’s basketball coach less than a mile away on The Fenway at Emmanuel, passionately encouraged the honorees to be the hardest worker in the room.

“When you work extra hard and outwork all your competitors at whatever you do, good things are going to happen to you down the road,” said Yosinoff, the morning’s keynote speaker.

“Give back to people,” said Yosinoff. “That is so important to me and I think everyone else in this room. Don’t think about yourself, think about how you can help other people. There are so many opportunities to volunteer. You’ll get more from helping other people than thinking about yourself.”

The Globes's Athletes of the Year for 2021-22 (clockwise from top left): Josh Robertson (Marblehead), Kendall Blomquist (Westwood), Myra Bhathena (Phillips Andover), and James Donahue (Belmont Hill). David L. Ryan/Globe Staff





The Phelps Scholars and the Globe's 2021-22 Athletes of the Year received top billing at Fenway Park on Monday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The 18 Phelps Scholar-Athlete recipients:

▪ District 2-3 — Graham Straface (Nashoba Regional / Quinnipiac) and Connor Geary (Quabbin Regional / UMass Amherst).

▪ District 4 — Sophie Brown (Wakefield / University of California at San Diego) and Liam Harrington (Concord-Carlisle / Georgetown).

▪ District 5 — Carolina Bettero (Revere / Northeastern) and Craig Michalowski (Marblehead / Brown).

▪ District 6 — Casey Curran (Archbishop Williams / Bryant) and Jackson Delaney (St. John’s Prep / Brown).

▪ District 7 — Kendall Blomquist (Westwood / Holy Cross) and Dylan Buchanan (Mansfield / Miami).

▪ District 8 — Laura Martel (Westport / Husson) and Jacob Furtado (Diman / UMass Dartmouth).

▪ District 9 — Reagan Hicks (Barnstable / Endicott) and Keegan Sullivan (Scituate / Trinity).

▪ City of Boston — Jennifer Delgado Rosario (East Boston / Boston University) and Malcolm Chrispin (Latin Academy / Northern Illinois).

▪ Preps — Nyah Greene (Lexington Christian / Miami) and Mark Henshon (Roxbury Latin / Brown).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.