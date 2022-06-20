Game 68: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox took another series over the weekend after they defeated Cardinals 6-4 on Sunday. With the win, the Sox have won five consecutive series and are 9-1-2 in their last 12. They have gone 13-4 in June while outscoring their opponents 82-51.

The Sox will conclude their nine-game homestand with a three-game series with the Tigers beginning Monday. Josh Winckowski will get another turn on the mound for the Sox in the opener.

Here is a preview.