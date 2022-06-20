fb-pixel Skip to main content

Game 68: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated June 20, 2022, 1 hour ago
In his last start against the A's on June 15, Josh Winckowski threw five scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and one walk in a 10-1 win.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox took another series over the weekend after they defeated Cardinals 6-4 on Sunday. With the win, the Sox have won five consecutive series and are 9-1-2 in their last 12. They have gone 13-4 in June while outscoring their opponents 82-51.

The Sox will conclude their nine-game homestand with a three-game series with the Tigers beginning Monday. Josh Winckowski will get another turn on the mound for the Sox in the opener.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

TIGERS (26-40): TBA

Pitching: RHP Alex Faedo (1-3, 4.28 ERA)

RED SOX (36-31): TBA

Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Tigers vs. Winckowski: Has not faced any Detroit batters

Red Sox vs. Faedo: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 15-5 when their starting pitcher throws 6.0+ innings, winning each of the last nine such games and 14 of the last 15.

Notes: After starting the season 10-19, the Red Sox have gone 27-12 climb into the middle of the American League wild-card race. … The Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak by winning their last two games against the Rangers, 14-7 and 7-4. … In his last start, Winckowski threw five scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and one walk in a 10-1 win over Oakland.

