Game 68: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox took another series over the weekend after they defeated Cardinals 6-4 on Sunday. With the win, the Sox have won five consecutive series and are 9-1-2 in their last 12. They have gone 13-4 in June while outscoring their opponents 82-51.
The Sox will conclude their nine-game homestand with a three-game series with the Tigers beginning Monday. Josh Winckowski will get another turn on the mound for the Sox in the opener.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
TIGERS (26-40): TBA
Pitching: RHP Alex Faedo (1-3, 4.28 ERA)
RED SOX (36-31): TBA
Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.50 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Tigers vs. Winckowski: Has not faced any Detroit batters
Red Sox vs. Faedo: Has not faced any Boston batters
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 15-5 when their starting pitcher throws 6.0+ innings, winning each of the last nine such games and 14 of the last 15.
Notes: After starting the season 10-19, the Red Sox have gone 27-12 climb into the middle of the American League wild-card race. … The Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak by winning their last two games against the Rangers, 14-7 and 7-4. … In his last start, Winckowski threw five scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and one walk in a 10-1 win over Oakland.
