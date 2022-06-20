Mets win again, but lose All-Star Jeff McNeil to hamstring issue

McNeil walked off uneasily after scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and went straight to the clubhouse. Luis Guillorme replaced him at second base the next inning.

All-Star Mets sparkplug Jeff McNeil left the team’s 6-0 victory over the visiting Marlins with tightness in his right hamstring and was sent for an MRI.

McNeil reached in the fourth with a double that raised his batting average to a team-leading .327. The lefthanded hitter poked his hit against the shift after entering the game hitting .380 when teams stack three infielders on the right side.

Starter David Peterson pitched into the sixth inning with wife Alex expected to go into labor soon; he, McNeil, and Seth Lugo are all awaiting newborns, with Lugo placed on the paternity list before the game.

Peterson (4-1) was prepared to leave the park if Alex went into labor with the couple’s first child, and the Mets had contingencies if he couldn’t make the start. Peterson had his phone stashed in the trainer’s room, hoping someone would hear if it rang, but he was reasonably confident he had time to pitch before his son arrived.

“Once I’m here, it’s all about the game,” he said. “If it rings, it rings.”

Mets righty Max Scherzer (oblique) will make a rehab start with Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday and could rejoin New York to start Sunday.

White Sox get Tim Anderson back, sent Yoán Moncada to injured list

The sputtering Chicago White Sox activated Tim Anderson from the 10-day injured list before their game against Toronto. The dynamic shortstop strained his right groin making a play in the field on May 29, and the reigning AL Central champions went 8-10 while he was sidelined.

“I want to be careful of putting too much pressure on him, but he thrives on it,” manager Tony La Russa said. “So I think it’s important that he knows how important he is. That’s what he’s earned. We’re better because he’s here.”

The 2019 AL batting champion hit .356 with five homers, 19 RBIs and eight steals in his first 40 games this year.

To make room for Anderson on the active roster, third baseman Yoán Moncada was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring. Moncada left Friday night’s loss at Houston in the third inning. He joins an IL list that also includes outfielder Eloy Jiménez, closer Liam Hendriks, catcher Yasmani Grandal, and key reliever Aaron Bummer.

Moncada also has been sidelined by oblique and quad injuries this year.

No injured list for Manny Machado, yet

San Diego All-Star slugger Manny Machado wasn’t in the lineup a day after spraining his left ankle, and acting manager Ryan Flaherty was optimistic his former teammate won’t need to go on the injured list. “He’s got some purple and blue in there but overall he’s moving around pretty good and feels good,” Flaherty said. “He’s not in the starting lineup tonight. Outside of that, I think there’s there’s pretty good optimism.” Machado, who’s having an MVP-caliber season, sprained his left ankle in the first inning Sunday at Colorado while trying to beat out a grounder. He was unable to put weight on the injured ankle and limped off the field with assistance from two team trainers . . . Seattle designated relievers Sergio Romo and Roenis Elías for assignment to make room for reliever Ken Giles and infielder Kevin Padlo. Seattle has lost seven of its last nine games and is fourth in the AL West at 29-39, 13 games behind first-place Houston.