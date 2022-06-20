Stats breakdown: How Matthew Fitzpatrick won US Open

Fitzpatrick’s drive into a left bunker off the fairway of the 18th at The Country Club put him in immediate peril of giving back his one-stroke advantage over Will Zalatoris on the final hole. Yet as so often proved the case on both Sunday and throughout the tournament, Fitzpatrick recovered to put himself in remarkable position, drilling his approach shot 161 yards to reach the green within 18 feet of the hole for an easy two-putt.

In so many ways, Matt Fitzpatrick’s unforgettable final hole of the US Open crystallized the 27-year-old’s path to his first major championship .

Advertisement

That formula — staying on the fairways, reaching the greens with a chance at birdie, and faring no worse than a two-putt — worked time after time for Fitzpatrick both on Sunday at TCC and throughout the tournament that he won despite putting poorly relative to the field.

Fitzpatrick reached an astounding 17 greens in regulation with an opportunity for birdies on Sunday – the most of any golfer on any of the four days of the tournament. Overall, Fitzgerald reached 52 of 72 greens in regulation during the tournament, a 72 percent GIR rate that was tied for the best at the US Open.

The ability to stay on the greens and avoid three-putts allowed Fitzpatrick to win the tournament despite the fact that he needed 122 putts over the four days of the tournament — tied for 50th in the field. He ranked no better than 25th in putting average on any of the four days. Even more astonishing, on Sunday, Fitzpatrick required 35 putts — 1.94 per hole, tied for the worst average of any of the 64 golfers who made the cut.

Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, needed just 28 putts (tied for 14th fewest on Sunday), and Zalatoris needed only 27 (tied for 7th ). For the tournament, Scheffler needed only 111 putts (tied for 2nd fewest) and Zalatoris needed 113 (tied for 5th ), their path to 5-under 275s for the tournament driven in no small part by their excellence on the greens.

Advertisement

Green with envy The ability to stay on the greens and avoid three-putts allowed Matthew Fitzpatrick to win the US Open ROUND 4 (rank out of 64 players in parentheses) Matt Fitzpatrick Will Zalatoris Scottie Scheffler Fairways 11/14 (T-2) 7/14 (T-33) 8/14 (T-23) Greens in regulation 17/18 (1) 11/18 (T-26) 13/18 (T-6) Putts 35 (T-63) 27 (T-7) 28 (T-14) Birdies 5 5 5 Bogeys 3 4 2 SOURCE : USGA

Yet because Fitzpatrick put himself in such consistently excellent position on his approach shots, he frequently claimed birdies and pars even with two-putts. Perhaps the most notable instance of the former came on Sunday on the 301-yard par-4 fifth hole.

Fitzpatrick was the only player on Sunday to reach the green off the tee, leaving himself 25 feet from the flag with a chance for eagle. Instead, he two-putted for birdie, the fourth straight day in which he birdied the fifth.

And even on a day when his aggregate putting was below field average, Fitzpatrick came up with a pair of unlikely birdies – a 49-footer on the par-4 13th (one of two putts over feet that he made during the tournament) and a 19-foot putt on the 15th that took him to 6-under.

The string of three straight birdies on the 13th through 15th holes – following back-to-back bogeys on 10 and 11 – took Fitzpatrick’s odds of winning the championship from just under 20 percent after the 11th to a whopping 76.4 percent after the 15th . From there, the familiar formula of three straight greens and two-putts – and one narrow miss at a birdie attempt by Zalatoris on 18 – secured Fitzpatrick’s memorable first win in a major.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.