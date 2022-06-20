Westwood girls’ lacrosse is perfect again, cruises to another Division 1 title

“The thought that we haven’t lost in two years since COVID, so basically since [my] freshman year, is just amazing,” senior Lindsey Diomede said. “I can’t think of anything better.”

After giving up a goal 30 seconds in, Westwood dominated Monday’s Division 1 championship game against No. 4 Wellesley, winning 16-1 at Babson College. The Wolverines (25-0) captured their second consecutive state title and 49th consecutive win in the complete effort.

WELLESLEY — For a fleeting minute, Westwood girls’ lacrosse saw its dynastic reign on the ropes. Then the No. 2 Wolverines reminded everyone in attendance why they have not lost since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westwood followed up senior Alanna Dumalac’s goal for the Raiders (19-5) with three scores in just under four minutes, taking a 3-1 lead with 18:03 left in the first half. They padded the advantage to 8-1 by halftime and had forced a running clock with 20 minutes left in the second frame. Along the way, the Wolverines encircled the Wellesley defense with constant movement and cutting, never taking their foot off the gas.

“We just let them play,” Westwood coach Margot Spatola said. “They’re athletes, they’re smart, and they see the field.”

Diomede spearheaded a balanced attack with five goals and an assist. The Wesleyan-bound senior frequently darted in front of the net for passes that she converted.

Wellesley struck early on Monday, but that was all the celebrating the Raiders would do in the D1 championship game. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

“We don’t get tired, and if we do, we have a deep bench we can put in so they can make the cuts and just keep it going,” Diomede said. “That’s how we wear out the defense.”

Westwood’s stifling defense dug in again, as it has all spring. The Wolverines allowed just 15 combined goals in five state tournament games and have not allowed more than six goals in a contest since May 6.

“It’s fighting on the draws,” Spatola said. “It’s defense working really well together; [it’s goalie] Riley [Harrington] coming up with a save near the end when she had been back there for a while without much action. So it’s really just putting it all out there.”

Kate Deehan (3 goals), Madeline Lyons (2 goals), Ava Connaughton (2 goals), and Lillian Hancock (2 goals) found the net multiple times. Caroline Nozzolillo and Kella McGrail each added one goal.

Spatola has led the Wolverines since 2017. Even during the commanding win streak, however, she says there’s no secret to their success.

“I don’t know if there’s a formula,” she said. “They just show up every day and play hard and have fun together... they’re just good people.”