Worcester makes its presence felt as Jarren Duran, Josh Winckowski shine in Red Sox victory over Tigers

The Red Sox claimed a solid 5-2 win on Monday night at Fenway against a despondent Tigers team, led chiefly by a number of players who opened the year in Triple A. Fill-in starter Josh Winckowski mowed through the Detroit lineup over 6⅔ efficient innings, while outfielder Jarren Duran and first baseman Franchy Cordero spearheaded the offense by reaching base three times each — Duran while adding two steals and two runs, and Cordero while driving in a pair.

A transformation occurred when other members of the lineup started contributing. And as spring turns into summer, the team’s surge into contention is being sustained in no small part by the sort of internal depth that often distinguishes good seasons from the false promises of a hot start.

At the start of the season, the Red Sox were a top-heavy team with elite talent in the middle of the order, but a non-existent supporting cast. Otherworldly performances by Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez the first five weeks proved inadequate with the rest of the lineup offering nothing.

Duran continued to show considerable comfort, and potentially a promising glimpse of a Red Sox future, atop the lineup. He led off the first with a five-pitch walk against Tigers starter Alex Faedo, stole second, and scored on a one-out J.D. Martinez single to right-center.

After the Tigers scratched out a game-tying run in the second, Duran — amidst perhaps the most well-rounded game of his early big-league career — once again played the role of catalyst in the third. He jumped on an elevated slider from Faedo, ripping a ground-rule double to the warning track in right-center and cruising home when Rafael Devers followed by pulverizing a fastball to right-center for an RBI double.

It was Devers’ major league-leading 41st extra-base hit of the year.

Duran later lashed a single to left on a fastball away and stole a base on the back end of a double steal, finishing the night 2 for 3 with a walk and a pair of runs. The three times on base matched a career high, while the two steals were a new one.

The Sox sustained steady pressure against Faedo and the Tigers, adding a run in the fourth when Trevor Story reached on a two-base error and later jogged home on a sac fly, and two more in the fifth when Franchy Cordero dropped a two-run single to center against lefty reliever Tyler Alexander to put the Sox ahead, 5-1.

Cordero delivered rockets around the ballpark in his 3-for-4 evening. The 27-year-old has reached in 10 of his last 23 plate appearances, good for a .435 on-base.

That stake proved ample for rookie Winckowski, who delivered his second straight impressive outing. Just as he did against Oakland last week, the righthander pitched to contact while getting weak contact throughout the night, permitting two runs on seven hits while walking just one and striking out two.

Winckowski leaned chiefly on his mid-90s sinker and slider, but mixed in a smattering of four-seam fastballs and hard (90 m.p.h.) changeups to avoid becoming too predictable. Though he didn’t miss bats, Winckowski avoided loud contact against the Tigers, getting a steady stream of groundouts and weak fly balls — a performance that convinced manager Alex Cora to leave him on the mound into the seventh inning.

The 23-year-old nearly completed that frame, but after a double-play grounder, Winckowski allowed a single and RBI double to end his night after 92 pitches. Cora summoned lefty Jake Diekman, who gave up a screaming liner to pinch-hitter Eric Haase, but a diving catch in left by Alex Verdugo allowed the Sox to escape the seventh with a 5-2 lead intact.

The bullpen continued to make late-innings life with leads a summer-long adventure. In the eighth, Matt Strahm allowed a single while recording two outs before Cora turned to John Schreiber, the setup righthander of choice. But Schreiber was touched by Javy Báez for a double, putting two on and bringing dazzling rookie Riley Greene to the plate as the potential tying run.

Undaunted, Schreiber froze Greene with a 95-mile-per-hour fastball on the edge, then left a long line of stinging hands in the Red Sox dugout with a boisterous succession of high-fives.

Tanner Houck, who recorded saves on both Friday and Sunday against the Cardinals, then followed for the ninth, the first time in the righthander’s career that he’s pitched back-to-back days. Houck proved no worse for the quick turnaround, topping out at 96 m.p.h. while pitching a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

The victory was the Red Sox’ sixth in eight games, and left the team six games over .500 (37-31) for the first time this year. Boston pulled a half-game ahead of the Rays after their 4-2 loss to the Yankees, reaching third place in the American League East for the first time since April 22.

