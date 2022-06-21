Uber brings back shared rides

Uber is bringing back its shared ride service after a hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The carpool service, called UberX share, is now available in a few cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland, Uber announced on Tuesday. It will be expanded to more cities over the summer. After suspending the ride-share feature in March 2020, the company said the decision to bring it back will help passengers “make a sustainable choice.” Uber also acknowledged that shared rides are more affordable, “especially in the current economic climate.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter board recommends Musk’s offer

Twitter’s board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen. On Tuesday at the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CAR RENTALS

Hertz to settle suits over false arrests

Hertz has offered to settle about three dozen cases filed by renters that say they were wrongly arrested for auto theft, the company said. The settlement push comes a month after Colleen Batcheler took over as general counsel for the rental company and made it her top priority to end suits from more than 230 customers accusing Hertz of improperly calling in police on its renters, mostly while haggling about overdue rentals. Hertz lost a key court battle earlier this month when a federal judge allowed more than 70 customers to sue for false arrests. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHILANTHROPY

Charitable giving was up in 2021, but not enough to keep up with inflation

Charitable giving in the United States reached a record $485 billion in 2021, though the increase did not keep pace with inflation, according to a report Tuesday offering a comprehensive look at American philanthropy. The Giving USA report says donations in 2021 were 4 percent higher than the record-setting $466 billion contributed in 2020. But they were down 0.7 percent when adjusted for inflation. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

E-COMMERCE

Departures mean no Black leaders in Amazon’s senior ranks

Two of Amazon’s most senior Black executives are departing the company, according to four people familiar with the change, leaving Amazon without any Black leaders on its senior leadership team, which includes more than two dozen executives responsible for running the company. Amazon confirmed the departures Monday shortly after the company announced a new head of its retail and operations business. Alicia Boler Davis, the senior vice president who oversees Amazon’s fulfillment operations, and David Bozeman, the vice president overseeing its trucking operations, are both leaving, the people said. Neither immediately responded to requests for comment. Amazon had no further comment. — NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNATIONAL

London transit strike keeps more than a million people home

More than a million London commuters decided to take advantage of the sunshine and stay home during a strike that ground the capital’s underground travel to a near halt. Tube journeys were down 95 percent on Tuesday morning after a walkout by 10,000 London Underground staff who, along with colleagues across the country, are seeking better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. The rail and underground strikes could cost the UK economy almost £100 million, with London facing the biggest blow, according to an analysis by the Centre for Economics and Business Research released on June 10. That’s in part because almost half of households in the capital don’t own a car. Further stoppages are planned across the country for Thursday and Saturday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Google reaches deal with French authorities over publishing news articles

Google brought an end to a dispute with publishers and avoided further fines after winning regulatory approval for pledges that pave the way for payments for displaying snippets of their news articles on its platforms. The French competition authority said Google significantly improved commitments it initially offered last year, which now address its concerns and have been made binding, ending the case. Google made promises last year in the wake of a 500 million euro ($527 million) fine for failing to follow an earlier order to thrash out fair deals with publishers. The company also agreed to withdraw its challenge against the penalty. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook to alter algorithms for housing ads

Facebook will change its algorithms to prevent discriminatory housing advertising and its parent company will subject itself to court oversight to settle a lawsuit brought by the US Department of Justice on Tuesday. In a release, US officials said Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook Inc., said Tuesday it reached an agreement to settle the lawsuit filed the same day in Manhattan federal court. According to the release, it was the Justice Department’s first case challenging algorithmic discrimination under the Fair Housing Act. Facebook also will develop a new system over the next half-year to address racial and other disparities caused by its use of personalization algorithms in its delivery system for housing ads, it said. If the new system is inadequate, the settlement agreement can be terminated, the Justice Department said. Per the settlement, Meta also has pay a penalty of just over $115,000. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOUSING

Single-family house rents keep rising

Another month, another record for US single-family rents, which jumped 14 percent year-over-year in April, marking the 13th period of record-breaking annual gains. Supply shortages and a strong job market are driving prices up, according to CoreLogic, a provider of real estate data. Among large metro areas tracked by the company, Miami posted the biggest gain — almost 41 percent. That’s about seven times the growth rate of 5.6 percent back in April 2021 in the city. Meanwhile East Coast metros including New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., posted some of the smallest increases. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Brin and his wife to divorce

Sergey Brin, the Google cofounder and world’s sixth-richest person, filed for a divorce from his wife of three years, making him the third mega-billionaire, after Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, to do so in as many years. Brin filed a petition for dissolution of his marriage to Nicole Shanahan in January, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents cited in a Business Insider report this month. The couple, who have a 3-year-old son, took steps to keep the details of the split private, requesting that documents be sealed by the court. Brin, 48, has a fortune of $94 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, derived largely from his holdings in Google, the company he cofounded with Larry Page in 1998 that later formed the holding company Alphabet Inc. Both he and Page left Alphabet in 2019, although they remain on the board and still are the controlling shareholders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS