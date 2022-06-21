The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that with warm weather and more outdoor activities, beware of Trumps ticks, those bloodsucking parasites that are the leading carriers of corruption diseases to humans in the U.S.

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:56 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:30 p.m. for 13 hours (yay!) and 34 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 88 percent full.

Hello! It’s Tuesday, April 19, the 109th day of the year. It’s National Wear Pajamas to Work Day, which many employees have made a daily holiday for the past two years.

What’s it like outside? Those heavy downpours and really strong winds in much of New England are finally over, leaving behind some wind and temps in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be about the same.

Hey, sport: The Red Sox host the Blue Jays the next three days at Fenway, playing at 7:10 p.m. tonight (lineup notes) and tomorrow and 1:35 p.m. Thursday, all on NESN. Something to watch: Rafael Devers has a 15-game hitting streak.

So the Sox will start to feel the consequences of some players’ decisions to not get vaccinated next week, when the team travels to Canada to play Toronto and those players won’t be allowed to enter the country.

One of them is pitcher Tanner Houck, who won’t be able to make his regular start that Tuesday. I’ll take him at his word that it was “a personal choice,” which makes his claim that he’d do anything for the team to help it win sound ridiculous. Do anything except listen to scientists, apparently.

It’s a pretty lousy move on his part, given that he’s been terrific as a starter and the team needs all the help it can get in that department. But he’s so wedded to his anti-vaccine stance that he’s willing to not only hurt the team, but also himself: He won’t get paid for those four games the Sox play in Toronto. And if Canada keeps its vaccine mandate in place all season, he’ll lose pay for 10 games, or more than 6 percent of his $716,000 salary (more than $44,000).

And he’s not alone: The Sox have said there are other unvaccinated players who won’t make the trip; we’ll find out who they are soon enough. (A catcher and two staff members have COVID right now, but it’s not known if they are vaccinated.)

Another bunch who really should learn how to read and maybe take a remedial course in comprehension.

The Celtics play their second playoff game against the Nets at the Garden tomorrow night at 7 (TNT and NBC Sports Boston), and word is that Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving has been icing his middle fingers all weekend.

The Bruins are in St. Louis at 8 tonight (on ESPN+ and Hulu) and in Pittsburgh at 7 Thursday night (on NESN).

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 80,705,007

Confirmed US deaths: 901,172

COVID update: It’s remarkable that even though COVID-19 cases have increased by anywhere from 25 to 145 percent in 30 or so US states in just the past two weeks, hospitalizations and deaths continue to drop overall.

It’s a testament to the power of the vaccines, the effectiveness of treatments like Paxlovid, and the fact that tens of millions of Americans have been infected and therefore have some measure of protection (although not as much as a vaccine provides). All have served to blunt the virulence of the disease.

Look, COVID-19 is still killing more than 400 Americans every day. And that number could rise if the uptick in cases turns into more of surge or a new variant crops up. Don’t forget that of all the American children (ages 5 and older) and adults who are eligible to get the shots, only 70 percent are fully vaccinated.

And clearly, with the dramatic rise in home tests, the number of actual COVID cases is obviously far, far higher than is reflected in official numbers. Nonetheless, the dramatic decline in people ending up in ICUs or dying is good news.

Travel mask mandate: What to make of the federal court decision voiding the Biden Administration’s mask mandate for public transit? I have no idea whether it was legally sound, and the Justice Department may not bother to appeal it.

But the federal judge in Florida who made the ruling is certainly worth scrutiny, if only because Trump picked her. US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who was 33 at the time of her nomination, was deemed unqualified by the American Bar Association because she had not been practicing law for long enough.

The ABA recommends that nominees for federal judgeships have at least 12 years of experience practicing law. Seems reasonable. Mizelle? She had never tried a case, civil or criminal, as lead or co-counsel. She did four federal clerkships, including for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She worked at a law firm for 10 months, and spent about three years in government practice. That’s it.

The bottom line for the ABA was that she simply did “not meet the requisite minimum standard of experience necessary to perform the responsibilities required by the high office of a federal trial judge.”

Elections matter, folks.

MTG in trouble? It will be interesting to see how far this court case that’s trying to disqualify US Representative Majorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election goes.

A group of Georgia voters are arguing that Greene helped facilitate the Jan. 6 violent insurrection that tried to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory, action that they claim violates a section of the 14th Amendment that says that no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” (It was designed to stop lawmakers who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War from running for re-election.)

The group has already won once: A federal court judge ruled yesterday that the case can proceed. Greene has frequently used language encouraging violence on the Capitol, and called the Jan. 6 insurrection “our 1776 moment.” Whether other courts find that Greene actually engaged in insurrection is an open question.

TV this week: The Globe’s Matthew Gilbert has several recommendations:-- “Anatomy of a Scandal,” a new David E. Kelley series that premiered last week on Netflix and that Matthew says “is the kind of mystery that was born to be binged.”

-- Amazon’s “A Very British Scandal” is “good, with Claire Foy doing some of her best work.” The three-episode miniseries starts on Friday.

-- “Gaslit” is an eight-episode political story focused on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts, the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell, who Matthew says is played by an unrecognizable Sean Penn. The cast also includes Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Betty Gilpin, Chris Messina, Patton Oswalt, and Hamish Linklater. It’s on Starz starting Sunday at 8 p.m.

There are lots more suggestions in Matthew’s story here.

If you’re a Globe digital subscriber, we recently added a Games section loaded with word games, card games, puzzles, casino and arcade games, etc. They’re free to play, although you do have to sit through a short ad first. If you’re not a subscriber, you can try the Globe Online for just $1 for 26 weeks through this special deal set up in honor of our 150th anniversary. That’s right; the Globe has been around since 1872, the same year that Chuck Grassley entered politics.

Finally, dozens of you sent me epitaphs -- most written for yourselves, but some for other people. First, a correction: The ashes of Dorothy Parker, whose suggested epitaph, “Pardon my dust,” I quoted in the last FF, were relocated from Baltimore to Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, where Parker’s parents and grandparents are buried. h/t to FF reader JoAnn Copes who alerted me. Here’s a great New Yorker story about the long, strange trip Parker’s ashes took.

But back to your submissions. As I was searching my inbox for all of your epitaph e-mails, I came across one I received a little more than a year ago when, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, I asked all of you for your favorite line or short passage from a novel, short story, or poem by an Irish or Irish American writer.

Why resurrect an e-mail from last year? Because FF reader Ann Manzelli sent in the last paragraph from Irish rebel leader Robert Emmet’s “Speech from the Dock” -- with its famous line, “Let no man write my epitaph” -- made the day before he was hanged for treason in 1803 at the age of 25. As Ann pointed out, “The speech is long, but the paragraph short. It is eloquent, moving, sad, and inspirational, and I think it says a lot about the character of the Irish people.” The passage:

Let no man write my epitaph; for as no man who knows my motives dare now vindicate them, let not prejudice or ignorance asperse them. Let them and me rest in obscurity and peace, and my name remain uninscribed, until other times and other men can do justice to my character. When my country takes her place among the nations of the earth, then, and not till then, let my epitaph be written. I have done.

Here’s the first batch of your submissions; more to follow Friday.

Chris Perry

ALOHA

JohnG

Had a very dear friend, a bit of a rogue, who made the most fantastic blackberry wine - which he drank too much of.

Been here -- Gone -- Had a good time

Jules Lefrançois of Ottawa

Epitaph for Putin:

Put In the ground

Janet Shea

Until the end of my days I continue to respond to an invite:

Count Me In

That would suit me on a headstone if I were to have one.

Des Johnson

To fall again as dew upon the rose

That my granddaughter’s daughter grows...

Kevin Fahy

Well ... that didn’t go as planned!

Betsy Smith

I would have run, had I not so enjoyed the walk

Rachel Maines

She had way too much fun

Eric Carlson

My fave is Lester Moore’s 1880 epitaph in the Boothill town graveyard of Tombstone, AZ:

Here lies Lester Moore,

four slugs from a 44,

No Les,

no more.

Diane Sanabria

So, a la the musical “Hamilton”...

BEST OF WIVES AND BEST OF WOMEN

Lesley Becker

I have had my epitaph in mind for several decades now:

I knew this would happen.

Peter Morrissey

Tis better to be seen than to be remembered

Ben Van Dyk

Love to learn. Learned to love.

Joe La Plante

-30-

I worked as a newspaper reporter for nearly 40 years. Back in the hard-copy Underwood typewriter days, we ended our articles with -30-. A fitting epitaph for an ink-stained wretch like me.

Leslie DiBona

As an avid shopper and art-lover, I’ve often told my family to engrave the following on my headstone:

She never made it to the gallery,

but she sure did love the gift shop

Thanks to all! More to come Friday.

