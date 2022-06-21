COVID in waste water is on the rise, Putin is starving Ukrainians, Psaki may be on the move, and the Grammys are Sunday

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:26 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:10 p.m. for 12 hours and 44 minutes of sunlight. There’s a new moon.

What, is this day known for something else? What?

Hello! It’s Friday, April 1, the 91st day of the year. It’s the official observation of Pascua Florida Day, commemorating the time in 1513 when Juan Ponce de León came across Florida after Christopher Columbus’ son Diego successfully ousted him as governor of Puerto Rico. (King Ferdinand later reinstated him.)

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says if you want to increase the fragrance of roses, surround them with parsley. Hmm. Maybe I’ll try surreptitiously sprinkling some parsley in the pockets of some malodorous people I know.

What’s it like outside? Cloudy with off-and-on showers, high 50s. Sunny Saturday, mid-50s; cloudy Sunday, low 50s.

Breaking: US companies added a robust 431,000 jobs in March, dropping the unemployment rate to 3.6 percent, about what it was before the pandemic. In fact, the US has recovered more than 90 percent of the jobs that were lost during the pandemic.

However, companies will have to keep adding jobs to keep up with the demand for goods and services from consumers in this red hot economy, demand that is fueling inflation.

Hey, sport: The Celtics play the Pacers at 7:30 tonight and the Wizards at 1 p.m. Sunday, both at the Garden and both on NBC Sports Boston.

The Bruins have a home-and-away twofer with the Blue Jackets, hosting them at the Garden at 7 p.m. Saturday, then traveling to Columbus for a game at 7 p.m. Monday, both on NESN.

After a two-week international break, the Revolution are back in action, facing the New York Red Bulls at Gillette at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (TV38 and ESPN+).

The New England Free Jacks pro rugby team hosts NOLA Gold at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Mass. at 4:30 p.m. Saturday (NBC Sports Boston and The Rugby Network).

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 80,117,294

Confirmed US deaths: 980,797

Just a month ago, the amount of coronavirus detected in waste water in eastern Massachusetts was continuing to fall. Researchers found 103 copies of SARS-CoV-2 RNA per milliliter of waste water in samples collected south of Boston and 109 copies north of the city -- a huge drop from the more than 11,000 copies of the virus found in early January at the peak of the Omicron wave.

No more.

A few days ago, scientists said they found increases in each region. Not huge, but notable: For the southern region, the seven-day average was 147 RNA copies/mL (up from 103) and 173 RNA copies/mL to the north (up from 109).

You probably know that testing waste water, not a job I would jump at, has become a critical method for determining whether cases are about to rise or fall. That’s because COVID RNA is shed in the fecal matter of infected people.

(Side note: This is the first time I have used the word “fecal” in the nearly six years of Fast Forward’s existence, although I did use the word “feces” in early January to describe what some of Trump’s classy supporters did during the insurrection inside the Capitol.)

One big benefit of testing waste water is that you don’t have to rely on traditional COVID testing, which isn’t always available or used by infected people, and you don’t have to wait until they are hospitalized. Scientists say that the amount of viral RNA detected in the water often correlates with new confirmed COVID cases a few days later.

In Mass., the state tests the waste water at the plant that’s on Deer Island in Boston Harbor, which collects sewage from Boston and 42 metro area cities and towns. BTW, there are other lovely islands in the harbor to visit where you won’t gag on your picnic pasta.

An increase is being seen in Rhode Island as well, where four out of the 10 treatment plants that are tested saw significant increases in concentrations of the virus between March 11 and 25 and two had a moderate increase.

According to the CDC’s Wastewater Surveillance site, out of the 471 testing sites across the country that have current data, 248 are showing increases ranging from low to significant.

So does this mean the next surge has already started?

After all, it’s following the same pattern as some European countries: Pandemic restrictions are loosened, the more infectious BA.2 variant shows up (BA.2 is the culprit in more than 72 percent of cases in New England), and bingo -- cases rise.

Not necessarily.

As my colleague Martin Finucane explains, because of the ridiculously high number of COVID deniers in this country, there’s a higher proportion of people here who have already been infected and developed some immunity to BA.2.

Of course, along with that ignorance in the US came a higher proportion of people who have died and millions who are suffering from long COVID.

There’s another factor that may mitigate the next surge: These upticks are happening just as the US is entering spring, not a particularly favorable time of year for the virus. Most experts believe there could be either a mild increase or a moderate outbreak that fizzles out quickly.

Or the virus could say screw you all and go on another rampage. Stay vigilant.

Ukraine update: I stopped writing to grab a bite to eat for lunch earlier and made the mistake of turning on CNN, where the deputy mayor of Mariupol was describing the severe food shortages in his city. The government is trying to help those who have completely run out of food, rationing what little it has. Many of the 150,000 or so people trapped there and living underground are given something to eat just three days a week -- Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

Typically on those days a person will get food twice a day: In the afternoon, they will have one or two pieces of some sort of cake, a bowl of soup, and a glass of water. In the evening, they get one piece of cake and another glass of water.

Other residents have described eating one spoonful of honey from a jar once a day. Some have accepted candy bars from Russian soldiers. Just about everyone is collecting rainwater and snow and boiling it.

The adults there are eating about one-quarter to one-third of what they would normally eat. And how much you want to bet that parents are giving much of their rations to their kids.

Putin is deliberately starving Ukrainians to death. Lest we forget, Trump thinks Putin is a genius. Putin’s propagandists on state-run TV called Trump “our partner” on air the other day.

Democrats are downright giddy that US Senator Rick Scott of Florida continues to travel around the country pushing his “11-Point Plan to Rescue America,” even though Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has told him to please sit down and shut up. (McConnell’s plan is to oppose everything Joe Biden wants and not tell anyone what the Republicans’ agenda is.)

It’s easy to see why the Dems are delighted. Scott’s plan is a real doozy, and other Republicans are running as far away from it as they can. The two points that have gotten the most publicity are his proposals to force everyone in the country, including really poor people, to pay taxes, and to have all federal laws expire in five years. All federal laws.

”If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again,” his plan says. Oh really? You think Republicans are going to pass laws to recreate Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security?

Honestly, the Democrats should just run on Scott’s plan everywhere.

Speaking of those sweetheart Republicans, there’s a plan afoot for none of the 11 GOP members on the Senate Judiciary Committee to vote to discharge Judge Katanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate for a vote.

That means a tie in the committee, and would force the Democrats to jump through a couple of hoops to get the nomination to the floor.

By the way, just 12 of the 211 Republicans in the US House voted for a Democratic bill to cap the cost of lifesaving insulin at $35 a month for insured people. Insulin sells for anywhere from $175 to $300 a vial, and most patients with diabetes need two to three vials per month. Some need more.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where 10 Republicans will have to sign on to overcome a filibuster. Not sure there are 10 GOP senators who are not in the pocket of the pharmaceutical companies.

Well, this is no surprise: You know those COVID testing kits that the Post Office is sending out for free to any Americans who want them? Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee, apparently owns stock in one of the companies that got two big government contracts to make the kits: Abbott Laboratories. That could be a violation of federal conflict-of-interest laws.

You know those hours of missing Trump phone logs during the height of the assault on the Capitol in 2021? Miami attorney and Democratic strategist Aaron Parnas makes a great point: Imagine if 7 hours of White House call logs from the Obama administration, during the Benghazi attack, were altered or deleted?

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, she of the withering but polite responses to silly questions from rightwing media, reportedly is leaving the job this spring to have her own show on MSNBC.

Corporate profits hit a record high in 2021. I’m baffled as to why they don’t use those trillions -- yes, profits totaled trillions with a T -- to lower prices for consumers. Actually, I’m not baffled. At all.

PSA: Check your jars of Skippy peanut butter. Hormel says about 60,000 jars could have stainless steel fragments in them from a piece of manufacturing equipment. That could hurt.

The affected products include Skippy’s reduced fat creamy peanut butter, reduced fat chunky peanut butter, and creamy peanut butter blended with plant protein. All products were marked “best if used by May 2023.”

Shipments that were possibly affected were sent to California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

Finally, Trevor Noah will host the Grammy awards at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS, but I’m not sure who’s on the undercard. Oh, never mind; Will Smith won’t be there.

Thanks for reading. Will Smith doesn't rap anymore. He just slaps.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com.