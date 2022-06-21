Harris has COVID, who the real pedophiles are, Trump’s contemptible, a cell phone towers debate, and more of your epitaphs

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that based on the moon’s sign, today is the best day to can or pickle vegetables and fruit. First, it’s endearing that they think we know how to do that. But also, I don’t know about you, but the moon is signaling to me that today is the best day to get pickled.

Sunrise in Boston was at 5:46 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:38 p.m. for 13 hours and 52 minutes of sunlight. The waning moon is 16 percent full.

Hello! It’s Tuesday, April 26, the 116th day of the year. It’s National Pretzel Day, commemorating the twisty excuses Republicans are using to justify their campaign of voter suppression and anti-LGBTQ laws.

Advertisement

What’s it like outside? Kind of lousy: cloudy, a bit windy, mid- to high 50s, with showers arriving this evening. Tomorrow will be less cloudy, but still windy and cool.

Breaking: VP Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19. She has no symptoms, and hasn’t been around President Joe Biden because they’ve been traveling separately.

Hey, sport: So the Celtics can rest for a bit after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets and the odious Kyrie Irving, although it may not take long for them to learn their opponent; defending NBA champ Milwaukee has a 3-1 lead on the Bulls, and could close them out at home tomorrow night.

The Red Sox aren’t faring very well on this 10-game road trip against AL East opponents. They beat the Rays Friday, but then lost the next two to them and lost again to the Blue Jays last night. They play three more in Toronto: 7:07 tonight and tomorrow night, and 3:07 p.m. Thursday, all on NESN.

BTW, in addition to starting pitcher Tanner Houck not traveling to Canada because he refuses to get vaccinated, rookie relief pitcher Kutter Crawford also was added to the restricted list, presumably because he, too, hasn’t gotten the shot.

Advertisement

The Bruins have three games to go in the regular season: At home tonight against Florida and Thursday night against Buffalo, and at Toronto Friday, all at 7 p.m. They hold the No. 1 wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday night. The Patriots have nine picks, starting with No. 21 in the first round, and the Globe’s Chris Gasper says it’s draft or bust for the team’s offseason.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 81,079,288

Confirmed US deaths: 991,810

I know you are but what am I: It can be head-spinning to try to keep up with which silly culture war Republicans are going to launch next to distract voters away from the fact that they have no policy ideas.

So they gnash their teeth when M&M candy characters switch from high heels to sneakers and rend their garments when companies publicly oppose hateful laws aimed at LGBTQ people.

But their favorite tactic, honed to perfection by their cult leader, is to accuse their opponents of things they do. The most famous example is Trump’s appropriation of the term “fake news,” which was coined to describe the disinformation that Russia, other Trump allies, and Trump himself started spreading in 2015 and 2016 to help get him elected.

Advertisement

Another exhibition of the mimic tactic was during the final Trump-Clinton presidential debate when Trump said Putin did not respect the former secretary of state (he thought that was a terrible insult).

”Well, that’s because he’d rather have a puppet as president of the United States,” Clinton replied. “No puppet,” Trump said in his best third-grade voice. “You’re the puppet. No, you’re the puppet.”

Clever comeback, bucko!

Which brings us to the current GOP obsession: Portray anyone who opposes their anti-transgender, anti-gay campaigns as pro-pedophile and “groomers.” It’s a favored smear by weak-minded hate mongers: Portray gay people as child abusers.

Hmm. I think this is another “Please read a book” moment.

Research shows:

-- 99 percent of child molesters are male.

-- 91 percent of pedophiles are heterosexual.

-- 79 percent of admitted child molesters are white.

-- 93 percent of child abusers are religious, and the vast majority are Christian.

-- 90 percent of child molesters target kids in their own family or those of friends, and the overwhelming majority are married or were married to women.

So no, your kids don’t face danger from sexed-up gays lurking around schools and playgrounds. But they could face danger from the white married Christian guy coming to pick them up from school or take them to violin practice.

Naturally, I was curious how many sex scandals involve self-righteous conservatives or Republicans. Researchers generally don’t study that, but if you look at an exhaustive list of sex scandals by federal officials in Congress, the executive branch, and on the Supreme Court -- most proven, a few accusations -- take a wild guess which party affiliation the majority hold.

Advertisement

I looked at the scandals listed by Wikipedia just since 2000. Of the 40 cases, 28 -- 70 percent -- involved Republicans/conservatives, while 12 involved Democrats.

Of those 28 GOP sex scandals, many involved these mostly Christian men cheating on their wives, either with mistresses (who some of them tried to coerce to have abortions) or with prostitutes. But several involved gay sex by ostensibly straight men.

Like former US representative Ed Schrock of Virginia, who loudly and aggressively opposed various gay rights issues, including gays in the military and same-sex marriage. He was caught on tape soliciting sex with men.

Or Mark Foley of Florida, who resigned his House seat after getting caught sending sexually explicit e-mails to teenage male congressional pages.

Then there’s the child abuse. Former House speaker Dennis Hastert of Illinois admitted to sexually abusing boys when he was a high school wrestling coach.

Speaking of wrestling coaches, Jim Jordan of Ohio stands accused of covering up and failing to report the sexual abuse of minors by the Ohio State University wrestling team’s doctor. Jordan was an assistant coach at the time, and several former players say he knew about the abuse and did nothing.

And we know about Matt Gaetz, the loud-mouth Florida congressman who the Justice Department is investigating for allegedly sex-trafficking teenage girls.

Advertisement

I could go on, but you get the idea. The beam in thine own eye and all that.

A New York judge has held the contemptible Trump in contempt and is fining him $10,000 a day because he and his lawyers failed to show that they had conducted a thorough search for documents requested in a subpoena by the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, who’s investigating Trump’s shady business dealings.

So you know what this means, right? The ersatz billionaire is going to have to keep hitting up his low- and middle-class supporters for money, and they inexplicably will continue to fork it over. (“Maybe you can go to summer camp next year, honey. Helping that poor President Trump is more important to me. Go play in a puddle.”)

Can cell phone towers cause a range of health problems among people who are “electromagnetic sensitive?”

CommonWealth Magazine writes about an interesting controversy in western Massachusetts, where a handful of residents of the city of Pittsfield in the Berkshires say that a Verizon cell tower is causing them to get headaches, lose sleep, suffer heart palpitations, and have ringing in the ears, dizziness, nausea, skin rashes, and memory and cognitive problems. Some of the 17 or so residents say they can’t live in their homes any longer.

The city’s Board of Health believes them. Board members say the FCC doesn’t regulate such towers adequately, and they’ve ordered Verizon officials to come to a hearing to show why its tower isn’t a threat to health. If they don’t, the Board may shut down the tower.

Finally, more of your epitaphs. But first, a word about one of them. Many of you have submitted “I told you I was sick” or “I told you I was ill.” Funny! But where did it originate?

Fast Forward reader Nigel Manuel cited “much loved Irish comedian and goon Spike Milligan,” who requested that “I told you I was ill” be engraved on his tombstone in East Sussex, England, after his death in 2002. (It’s written in Irish.)

But a Google search reveals that B.P. “Pearl” Roberts, who died in 1979 at age 50, had “I told you I was sick” engraved on her headstone in a cemetery in Key West, Fla. What’s interesting is that she was known to be a hypochondriac, and her family and friends often teased her about her various imaginary ailments. Guess she got the last word.

More of yours:

MaryEllen Benoit of Polk City, Fla.

What a long, strange journey this has been

Stephanie Cabell

For Ted Cruz:

I fought the good fight against critical race theory

to protect the two-year-olds.

James Nolan

My children suggest two epitaphs for me:

Waste not, want not

and (my favorite):

Wine, women, and song

My wife and daughter are already interred under a stone that says: (more appropriately)

Nothing can come but what God wills

Thomas Howard

I gave 100%

Drs. Leonard & Eugenia Marcus

Ballroom dancing is great exercise and a source of joy in our retirement years. Our graves will be side by side with a single monument. The epitaph on the back of the stone will be:

We’d rather be dancing

Marian Fowler

I’d like a carving of a tree, showing its deep and spreading roots with a few birds perching/flying away.

She gave her children two lasting things:

one was roots, the other wings

Greg West of Poway, Calif.

Hmm ... I wonder what’s around the next corner.

Roberta Gutman

Death by a thousand passwords

Elcha Shain Buckman of Lewiston, Maine

She finally arrived someplace on time! 😂

Neil Ferris

Married 54 years next month and inscribed on our rings in our epitaph:

I love you more than yesterday and less than tomorrow

Barri Blauvelt

I’ve earned my Angel Wings

Paula Christine of Moffat, Colo.

I am a gambler by nature, and I win often because I believe I will. On my gravestone I would like the inscription:

Ever hopeful

Betsy Smith

She lived, with as much kindness as possible,

exemplifying her belief that

Democracy Is Not A Spectator Sport

G. Gregory Tooker of Wrentham, Mass.

My epitaph for the current Russian czar:

His blade finally at rust

John J. Quinn of Hartford, Conn.

Down and Out

or

On the Road Again

or

Heaven Help Me

Lee Chirgwin of Cape Cod

Clouds got in my way

but

I’ve seen the world from both sides now

More on Friday!

Thanks for reading. The only groomer I know trims my dog’s toenails, and I never thought of that as a sexual act. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you Friday.

Please tell your friends about Fast Forward! They can sign up here. The Globe has lots of other e-mail newsletters that are almost as good as this one, from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.