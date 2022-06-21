It’s Opening Day, Whitmer plotters get off, Putin’s poodle in France, Will Smith accepts 10-year ban from Oscars ceremony

Sunrise in Boston was at 6:14 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:18 p.m. for 13 hours (yay!) and 4 minutes of sunlight. The waxing moon is 46 percent full.

Hello! It’s Friday, April 8, the 98th day of the year. It was National Plan Your Epitaph Day earlier this week, which seems morbid but could be interesting. More below!

PROGRAMMING NOTE: I have to take unused vacation by the end of April, so I’m doing that next week. Fast Forward will return Tuesday the 19th.

The Old Farmer's Almanac says that to create a bird-friendly environment in your yard, it's important to know various birds' food preferences so you can have the right plants and feeders providing flowers, seeds, fruit, nuts, berries, nectar, etc.

What’s it like outside? His Sunness deigned to return this afternoon and temps rose into the low 60s. More showers tomorrow and Sunday, mid-50s, but next week will be mostly sunny and really warm, hitting the 70s.

Hey, sport: Baseball is back, and the Red Sox opened the season in New York against the Stankees at 1:05 p.m. (NESN), a game that was postponed by rain yesterday. The Yankees’ Gerrit Cole took the mound for NY, facing Sox righty Nathan Eovaldi.

The starter was supposed to be ace Chris Sale, but like clockwork, he’s injured again. This time it’s a rib, which he fractured while throwing the ball. I thought that’s what pitchers did for a living, but what do I know.

I do wonder if a little meat on his bones would protect him more. The guy is so skinny that when he turns sideways he disappears. The Sox usually pitch him on rainy days because he fits between the raindrops. Locker room attendants have to put a cover on the shower floor so he doesn’t slide down the drain.

Tiger Woods is on his second day of the Masters tournament tied for 28th place, two over par overall and six shots behind the leader.

Just one game left in the Celtics’ regular season, 7 p.m. Sunday in Memphis. It looks like they’ll be the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a first-round matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

BTW, there’s a fly in the playoffs ointment: Some players refuse to say whether they have been vaccinated, and an NBA source told the Globe’s Gary Washburn that at least two frontline players are unvaccinated. That could seriously hurt the team if they face the Toronto Raptors, because Canada won’t let anyone who hasn’t gotten the shot play in Scotiabank Arena.

Washburn reports that when the Celtics visited Toronto last week, three players didn’t go: Jayson Tatum had a sore knee, but after he contracted COVID twice, he said that he was vaccinated. Al Horford stayed in Boston for personal reasons, and Jaylen Brown also was resting a sore knee.

The Bruins are in Tampa Bay at 7 tonight (NESN) and in D.C. at 1:30 p.m. Sunday (TNT).

The Revolution head to Florida to take on Miami at 3 p.m. tomorrow (ESPN).

The Free Jacks pro rugby team hosts the Seattle Seawolves at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

Today’s US coronavirus / COVID-19 numbers in the US

From the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University

Confirmed US cases: 80,289,527

Confirmed US deaths: 984,573

If Vladimir Putin isn’t put on trial in an international court for war crimes, I’ll lose all faith in humanity.

Speaking of losing faith in humanity, a jury in Michigan has acquitted two of the four men on trial for plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer and deadlocked on a verdict for the other two, resulting in a mistrial.

Remember, these are the guys -- along with two others who already pleaded guilty -- who:

-- Twice cased Whitmer’s vacation house on nighttime surveillance missions

-- Built “shoot houses” to simulate the governor’s cottage

-- Built bombs

-- Inspected a bridge to find a good spot to place explosives to slow down police who would try to get to the governor’s vacation house to rescue her

-- Engaged in target practice

-- Drew a detailed map of the area

-- Bought night vision goggles

-- Communicated with each other on an encrypted chat to conceal their activities.

According to the Detroit News, jurors were shown secret video recordings of the bomb-building, which they did in Wisconsin; the defendants firing weapons in rural Michigan; the surveillance runs; and the men griping about tyrannical government officials during a hotel meeting in Ohio. The recordings were obtained by FBI agents who infiltrated the group when the plot was detected.

Jurors also listened to recordings and read texts in which the men debated how assassinate Whitmer, including ideas like posing as a pizza-delivery guy and then killing her, or hog-tying the governor and leaving her on a boat in the middle of Lake Michigan.

They seem nice.

By the way, all this plotting started because they didn’t want to wear masks when COVID-19 was raging in Michigan.

The problem is that their defense attorneys portrayed them as just a bunch of good ol’ boys who liked to smoke weed and get high and then talk about crazy things. Their attorneys also claimed the FBI agents who infiltrated the group tricked and cajoled them into planning the plot.

The problem with both of these ludicrous contentions is that this wasn’t Cheech and Chong sitting around doing a Sister Mary Elephant skit. They built bombs! The creeps spied on Whitmer’s vacation home! They practiced shooting guns!

Obviously the plot started before the FBI infiltrated the group. Otherwise, why start investigating them? Because they were rolling joints? The two other guys who pleaded guilty told the jury that the conspiracy was in full swing before the FBI and informants got involved.

What’s so discouraging is that the jury actually believed the defense’s story, which makes one worry about how acceptable domestic terrorism is becoming in the US.

French President Emmanuel Macron may fall victim to a growing Trump-like cult of the radical right that preaches anti-immigrant hate and nationalist sentiment. That radical right is led by fascist Marine Le Pen, another Putin worshipper like Trump who is scrambling to distance herself from the shirtless wonder now that he’s slaughtering Ukrainian children.

Ah, Marine, don’t you know that things live forever on the internet? We remember your support of Putin’s invasion and seizure of Crimea. In 2014, your National Front Party borrowed 11 million euros from banks controlled by the Kremlin. There’s a photo of you meeting with Putin in Moscow in 2017, gazing lovingly into his empty eyes.

If Macron doesn’t get 50 percent of the vote on April 24, he’ll face a runoff against the second-highest vote-getter, and that will be Le Pen. The race has tightened considerably, and the possibility of there being another Putin Poodle in charge of a democracy is scary.

You may have heard that Elon Musk, who once tweeted that Tesla had gone bankrupt as an April Fools’ joke and believes that humans are living inside a video game, topped Forbes’ annual list of the richest people in the world for the first time this year. He has a net worth of $219 billion, topping Amazon’s Jeff Bezos by 48 billion. A billion here, a billion there ...

According to Forbes, there are 2,668 billionaires around the world, with the US having the most: 735 filthy rich human beings.

There are 26 moneyed Massachusetts moguls on the list. First by a wide margin is Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity, worth $21.2 billion. Her brother Ned IV ($6.3 billion) and sister Elizabeth, a member of the horsey set ($5.1 billion), are both in the top five.

A distant second to Abigail is Patriots owner and massage aficionado Robert Kraft, worth $8.3 billion. New Balance’s Jim Davis and his family round out the top 5 at $5.4 billion.

Other interesting names include John Henry, owner of the Globe, the Red Sox, and the Liverpool soccer club in England. He’s worth a cool $3.6 billion.

Four people are on the list thanks to being associated with Moderna, the Cambridge biotech company that developed one of the extraordinarily successful COVID-19 vaccines:

-- Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. $4.6 billion

-- Timothy Springer, an immunologist and professor at Harvard Medical School who was a founding investor in Moderna. $2.1 billion. Smart cookie.

-- Noubar Afeyan, a cofounder and chairman of Moderna who has a stake in the company. He’s also the founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, a venture capital firm in Cambridge. $1.7 billion.

-- Robert Langer, an MIT chemical engineering professor, is an academic cofounder and board member of Moderna. $1.6 billion.

The board of governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures banned Will Smith today from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years as punishment for him whacking comedian Chris Rock across the face on stage during the most recent awards event. Smith announced that he accepts the ban.

Since Smith had already resigned from the academy, the 54-member board couldn’t expel or suspend him. Apparently a good number of the academy’s 9,000 members wanted to strip him of his Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard,” but others said that was ridiculous, given that sexual predators Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski never lost their Oscars.

So it appears that Smith can still be nominated for an Oscar, but can’t be present to accept if he wins for the next 10 years.

Finally, back to National Plan Your Epitaph Day. Have you ever thought what you’d like written on your grave’s headstone, if you had room for more than just your name, birth date, and death date?

There certainly have been some hilarious epitaphs written. Mel Blanc, who voiced cartoon characters such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig, had “That’s All Folks” engraved on his headstone.

Comedian Rodney Dangerfield’s stone says, “There goes the neighborhood.” The headstone for actor Jack Lemmon, in a nod to opening film credits, says, “Jack Lemmon in”. And of course, your eye drifts down to ... his grave.

Actress Joan Hackett chose to tell visitors, “Go away -- I’m asleep.” Bette Davis’s stone says “She did it the hard way.”

Writer Dorothy Parker famously suggested “Excuse My Dust” for her epitaph, and indeed, those words are on the commemorative plaque marking where her ashes are buried in the garden at NAACP headquarters in Baltimore.

Some epitaphs are quite poignant.

The stone for Martin Luther King Jr. contains a quote from his most famous speech: “Free at last, Free at last, Thank God Almighty I’m Free at last.”

Leonard Matlovich, who received a Purple Heart as a member of the Air Force, in 1975 became the first military member to publicly come out as gay. His fight to keep his military job made national headlines. After he was diagnosed with AIDS in 1986, he wrote his own epitaph and arranged to be buried at the Congressional Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

He died two years later. His headstone reads: “A Gay Vietnam Veteran. When I was in the military they gave me a medal for killing two men and a discharge for loving one.”

Andrew J. Olszak of Pennsylvania decided to stick it to his family on his gravestone: “Abandoned in old age by wife and children. May God be more understanding and merciful.” Boom!

Anyway, I want to know what you would like to see on your gravestone. Don’t worry about being as funny or clever or touching as those I’ve listed. Just think about how you would like to be remembered.

And if that’s too difficult to do, then write an epitaph for someone in public life. I know I’ll get a lot for Trump and Putin, but it doesn’t have to be an autocrat. Think expansively.

Since I’m on vacation next week, I won’t start printing the best submissions until I return. So take your time. Send your epitaphs to teresa.hanafin@globe.com. See you soon.

Thanks for reading. Have a peaceful Passover and Easter. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you April 19.

