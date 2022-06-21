Stephen Lawrence Day, McCarthy’s mess, DeSantis’s Muzzle Mickey vengeance bill, and more of your epitaphs

The case was a sensation in Britain, not only because of the brutality and senselessness of the attack, but because it revealed deep-seated institutional racism and corruption within the Metropolitan Police that led to a delay in making arrests and the dropping of charges. Two of the killers were eventually convicted nearly 20 years later. Here’s more.

Hello! It’s Friday, April 22, the 112th day of the year. It is Stephen Lawrence Day in the United Kingdom, commemorating the life of an 18-year-old British youth who was stabbed to death on this day in 1993 by six white gang members because he was Black.

The Old Farmer's Almanac says to mark Earth Day today, you should bring native bees to pollinate your garden, walk around your neighborhood picking up trash, plant a tree, and stop using pesticides in your yard.

Bye, Bye “My Kevin”? I can’t wait to see the Orange Menace’s reaction to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s taped comments trashing him in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Specifically, McCarthy told other top GOP House leaders that:

-- Trump incited the violent riot

-- Trump admitted to McCarthy that he bore some responsibility for what happened

-- McCarthy planned to tell Trump that he should resign. “I’ve had it with this guy,” he said. “What he did was unacceptable. Nobody can defend that, and nobody should defend it.” (Um, Kevin, you defended it the second you thought your political power was in jeopardy.)

McCarthy even asked about how invoking the 25th Amendment would work, the process under which the vice president and members of the Cabinet can remove a president from office.

Word is that Trump and McCarthy spoke last night and Trump isn’t upset. Not sure I buy that, but then again, McCarthy never went through with his plan to tell Trump to step down because the far-right fringe of the party wouldn’t have liked it, and McCarthy is salivating over the prospect of becoming House Speaker. And Trump puts a lot of stock in PDAs: As long as McCarthy, who Trump once called “My Kevin,” is publicly bowing and scraping before him, Trump’s been known to forgive private disloyalty.

Of course, McCarthy did what Republicans do best: He lied. When questioned about an account of his conversations in a new book by two New York Times reporters, he called the reporting “totally false and wrong.”

And then the recordings surfaced. Oops!

You can listen here.

Aw, gee: Look for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to sign the Muzzle Mickey bill soon -- maybe today -- stripping Disney of its ability to govern its own special district around its theme parks.

Look, DeSantis has long hated Disney. He’s furious that Donald Duck walks around without pants. He can’t understand why Donald and Daisy have never married (maybe they’re both gay). And he’s quite suspicious of the murky parentage of Donald’s nephews.

He’s incredulous that Elsa is so determinedly single and that Ursula is clearly a drag queen inspired by Divine. Tiana is obviously a surreptitious promotion of critical race theory, and he’s just waiting for the day when Timon and Pumbaa try to live together openly on the Serengeti.

He also hates the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Magical Maths World, with its subtle use of social emotional learning as the Mouses maintain supportive relationships with the Ducks and Goofy and work together on mutual goals (solving addition problems, for example. How subversive.)

So when Disney criticized DeSantis’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, his decision to exact retribution on a company for engaging in political speech (I thought corporations were people?) and voicing an opinion he didn’t like was predictable.

The Muzzle Mickey bill dissolves the 39-square-mile Reedy Creek Improvement District that was created in 1967 especially for the company to build Walt Disney World.

In the district, Disney has municipal powers, because when it was set up, no local government had the wherewithal to handle Walt Disney’s massive development. So Disney runs a fire department and EMS (it pays Orange County to use its police force), manages its own utilities (including generating its own electricity), collects trash and disposes of it, handles drainage and flood control, drafts construction codes, and more. The company even issues municipal bonds to pay for these services, and pays itself property taxes.

Before you right-wingers go screaming about Disney getting special treatment, you should know that just about every state has special districts. Think of them as little local governments that are administratively and financially independent, and can issue debt to built infrastructure. There are more than 51,000 of them in the US, including close to 1,850 in Florida.

Anyway, DeSantis’s move to punish Disney could backfire. You see all of the services above that Disney provides in its special district? Orange and Osceola counties would now be on the hook for all of that, at taxpayer expense.

Yes, Disney pays property taxes to the counties, but it’s unlikely to be enough to cover the massive costs that Disney incurs running its district. Disney also forks over $105 million in revenue every year. That would go away. And remember those municipal bonds that Disney issued to help pay for its district’s services? That debt will be transferred to a local government: The communities of Bay Lake or Lake Buena Vista, or Orange and Osceola counties.

By the way, the debt is more than $2 billion. Have a magical day!

What to watch: “They Call Me Magic,” a four-part documentary about Magic Johnson, started today on Apple TV+.

Movie openings:

”The Northman”

”The Bad Guys” (animated)

”The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (starring Nicholas, er Nic, er Nick Cage)

“Memoria” (with Tilda Swinton)

Finally, more of your epitaphs.

But first, another throwback e-mail. Back in early March, after I wrote a couple of items about Putin’s atrocities in Ukraine, Fast Forward reader Greg Thwaite of Auckland, New Zealand, suggested that I “direct your avid readers to this 6-line poem by W.H. Auden. Note the date: January 1939. He had a number of models for the poem, especially in Berlin and Moscow. So do we in our day. Inside and outside Russia.”

Epitaph on a Tyrant

Perfection, of a kind, was what he was after,

And the poetry he invented was easy to understand;

He knew human folly like the back of his hand,

And was greatly interested in armies and fleets;

When he laughed, respectable senators burst with laughter,

And when he cried the little children died in the streets.

And now, to yours:

Janet Bailey

Emily Dickinson’s epitaph:

Called Back

John Silvestro

Putin: Driven to outshame Hitler

Pete Rose: I bet my life

Ivanka Trump: Warning, this grave is as shallow as my brain

Donald O’Brien

I’ll be back in a moment after this brief pause

Bill Macdonald

He paid his bills on time

Nancy Kirsch of Riverside, R.I.

So many books; so little time!

Dave Murphy

He fought for justice, and worked to help the less fortunate.

This part of the world is a little better because he lived in it.

(It’s aspirational.)

Silver Mouse

See you soon

Sharon from Haverhill

I always tried my hardest

Epeterson

Wait! I’m not done!

Ally Gall

Big brain. Big boobs. Big heart.

Karen Godshall of Wisconsin

Epitaph for Canadian author Louise Penny (but only with the appropriate headstone):

There’s a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.

Marie Boucher

My grandson once said:

Everything is more fun with Nana

That’s how I want to be remembered.

Frank Kahr of South Chatham, Mass.

I want the last two lines of Elihu Yale’s epitaph:

Much good, some ill he did, so hope all’s even,

And that his soul through mercy’s gone to heaven.

Patti McGarry of Alpharetta, Ga.

Time to leave the dance!

Robert Stewart

Now I really do know it all

The Rev. Charlotte Wells of Pendleton, Ore.

She was never boring

Diana

The very first thing that came to mind:

Here lies Donald J. Trump ... again

Maggie Sawada of Brookline, Mass.

Be happy always,

for you never know who’s falling in love with your smile.

I live by this!! 🥰

Rachael Georges

It’s so much fun here

And I miss you

But take your time

xoxo

Jack Allen

For 45 - Donald John Trump

I came, I saw, I conned

P.S. I really won!

Carole Goldberg of West Hartford, Conn. and Dennis, Mass.

My epitaph, I hope, will be something that my dad, a professional musician, often said:

Always Leave Them Wanting More

Ron White

Ok, I’m out …

Elaine Gallagher

I will be 80 on my next birthday, Oct. 3 -- so far in good health. I have taught kids & teachers for 50+ years & still work! My epitaph:

I hope I made a difference in the life of a child

Kathleen Cremeans

I like Ben Franklin’s that he wrote many years before his demise:

The Body of B. Franklin, Printer; like the Cover of an old Book, Its Contents torn out, And stript of its Lettering and Gilding, Lies here, Food for Worms. But the Work shall not be wholly lost; For it will, as he believ’d, appear once more, In a new & more perfect Edition, Corrected and amended By the Author.

Jan

My husband has decided that he wants this as his epitaph:

Here lies Hu …… Hu Mongous

His other choice is:

To Infinity and Beyond

Barbara Campbell of Turners Falls, Mass.

When my husband died 19 years ago (4-8-2003), we already had our plot. When it was time to get our stone, I wanted to add a phrase that I always said to him when our friends left our home after a night of cards. The stone says:

Say Goodnite Camps

and he always repeated it to them. It’s very endearing to our friendship.

Susan Ricker

You can’t get there from here.

Dan Hudkins of Maine and Taipei, Taiwan

Continuing a fine tradition of eccentricity

MJG Phillips

A grandmother who received a doctoral fellowship at 66 years of age and completed her doctoral degree at 69 years of age.

Rick Phillips of Apple Valley, Calif.

Well this sucks!

G.E. Nordell

Nobel Prize pending

Charlie Brooks

Goin’ up the country

Elizabeth M. Ferry

Only half seriously:

Better Prepared Than Disappointed

John MacPhail of Winnipeg, Canada

Well, at least he tried

Paula Klek

Dog is my co-pilot

(Note: Paula is a veterinarian on Nantucket.)

Leonard Lehrman

Leonard Bernstein called me “Marc Blitzstein’s dybbuk,” due to my numerous Blitzstein completions. Elie Siegmeister called me “my continuator.” My autobiography will be titled, “The Continuator.” So I think I’d like my epitaph to read:

Continuator

Barbara Kaplowitz

Sure glad I ate my last hot fudge sundae

Marie Ardito

I already designed the stone for my husband (deceased) and myself. The epitaph is a single word:

Blessed

Maryanne B. Hutchinson

Sliding home ...

Janet Anderson

I am very involved with environmental groups. My epitaph:

She served her loved ones and the the earth,

and gave her all to everything she did.

Thanks to all! More next week.

Thanks for reading. E-mail comments and suggestions to teresa.hanafin@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @BostonTeresa. See you next week.

Teresa M. Hanafin can be reached at teresa.hanafin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @BostonTeresa.