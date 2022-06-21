Blue Ribbon Sushi will open at the Hotel Commonwealth Thursday

It’s a new era for Kenmore Square: Blue Ribbon Sushi opens in the old Hawthorne space at Hotel Commonwealth (500 Commonwealth Ave.) on Thursday, June 23.

It’s the first of three new restaurants from New York City-based Blue Ribbon Restaurants, overseen by chef-owners Bruce and Eric Bromberg. The first Blue Ribbon Sushi opened in Soho in 1995, drawing raves from former New York Times critic Ruth Reichl.

“If you have ever felt like a clumsy foreigner and worried about doing the wrong thing in a sushi bar, this is the place for you,” she wrote.